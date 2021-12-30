Lockout Cryptosoxery #3

As we wrap up 2021, we go to a White Sox quote that applies to anyone reading this article and a few million other folks.

First, though, the answer to Lockout Cryptosoxery #2, spoken by the last great White Sox GM about the last great White Sox manager, albeit back when said GM traded for said future manager when the future manager was a young player:

There was a lot of criticism here. Luckily, I was quickly vindicated when people saw Ozzie play. — Roland Hemond

Hemond was, of course, speaking of the December 1984 trade that sent LaMarr Hoyt and two minor leaguers to the Padres for Ozzie Guillén, Bill Long, Tim Lollar and Luis Salazar. The criticism was understandable — Hoyt, who died a month ago, had gone 24-10 with the Sox as recently as 1983 and was a fan favorite, and had a 2.5 bWAR All-Star season with San Diego in 1985 before fading away to negative WAR. Guillén was the 1985 AL Rookie of the Year and eventually chalked up 21.9 bWAR and three All-Star appearances before he, too, started to fade after 1993.

That quote shows, of course, that White Sox fans may be wrong on occasion, but we’re always fretful. Which brings us to this week’s Cryptosoxery quote, appropriate for the end of a year and the midst of a lockout:

NK EFVCV NT ILX ZSTENBV NL EFNT RMCDY, EM WV I RFNEV TMQ KIL KCVVT I HIL KCMH

ILX MEFVC KMCH MK UVLILBV. — WNDD AVVBO

For those unfamiliar with cryptoquotes, they’re simple letter substitutions, the same substitutions throughout the quote ... b’s may really be h’s, r’s may be z’s, and so on. You solve the puzzle by looking for the most common letters, led by E and including the Wheel of Fortune favorites and the one-pointers from Scrabble, along with common words and letter formations. In this case, the two sets of double letters in the author’s name should help.

The answer to this week’s Cryptosoxery and and a new puzzle next week. Meanwhile, have a Happy New Year, and stay safe.