2022 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 3

The No. 2 spot came down to Jake Burger vs. José Rodríguez, and true to the form of the first vote, Burger prevailed with 29% support (68 of 239 votes).

Last year, Burger finished 12th in Top Prospect voting and was the SSS No. 17 overall prospect. Burger was the No. 8 SSS prospect in 2018, No. 9 in 2019, and No. 25 in 2020.

Like Burger in the first vote, Rodríguez (who, interestingly, got the identical number of votes this round, despite far fewer overall ballots) looks like he’s in good shape to secure the No. 3 spot. Oscar Colás leapfrogged, barely, Yoelqui Céspedes into third place this round.

Last year’s No. 10 SSS prospect, Drew Dalquist, joins the ballot.

South Side Sox Top White Sox Prospects for 2022

Norge Vera — 29% (Burger 18%, Rodríguez 14%, Céspedes 13%, Colás 12%, Montgomery 8%, Kath/Kelley 2.1%, Ramos 1.7%, Hernández 0.8%) Jake Burger — 43% (Rodríguez 21%, Colás 12%, Céspedes 11%, Montgomery 9%, Kelley 1.3%, Ramos/Thompson/Kath/Hernández 0.6%)

Center Fielder

Age 24

2021 SSS poll ranking 7

2021 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Overall 2021 stats 72 games ▪️ 8 HR ▪️ 27 RBI ▪️ .285/.350/.463 ▪️ 16 BB ▪️ 83 BB ▪️ 18-of-24 SB

Céspedes saw his season delayed by visa issues, and his first two weeks or so were spend at DH. He also had an underwhelming showing in the Arizona Fall League (22 strikeouts in 19 games, .466 OPS).

Right Fielder

Age 23

2019 High Level Japan Western League

Overall 2019-20 (Japan, Cuba) stats 87 games ▪️ 16 HR ▪️ 66 RBI ▪️ .290/.351/.497 ▪️ 30 BB ▪️ 82 BB

While not officially a member of the White Sox organization until January 2022, it is widely assumed that Colás will join his multiple Cuban countrymen in the White Sox organization. For all the talk of Colás as the “next Ohtani,” he has not pitched professionally since 2018-19 in Cuba, and for just three games there at that.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 21

2021 SSS poll ranking 10

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 stats 3-9 ▪️ 23 starts ▪️ 83 IP ▪️ 4.99 ERA ▪️ 79 K ▪️ 56 BB ▪️ 1.723 WHIP

Dalquist managed to stay healthy in 2021, unlike his rotation counterparts Matthew Thompson and Jared Kelley. While solid but unspectacular, Dalquist may have positioned himself as the first of the trio to see Winston-Salem.

Erick Hernández

Left Fielder

Age 17

2021 High Level N/A

While not officially a member of the White Sox organization until January 2022, it is widely assumed that Hernández will join the White Sox organization. He bats left, and has been comped — for what comping is worth — to Juan Soto. He is still just 16 years old, not turning 17 until January.

Third Baseman

Age 19

2021 High Level ACL White Sox (Rookie)

Overall 2021 stats 28 games ▪️ 3 HR ▪️ 15 RBI ▪️ .212/.287/.337 ▪️ 8 BB ▪️ 42 BB

Kath was the second round draft choice of the White Sox in 2021, out of Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 20

2021 SSS poll ranking 5

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 stats 0-7 ▪️ 12 starts ▪️ 23 2⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 7.61 ERA ▪️ 26 BB ▪️ 27 K ▪️ 2.113 WHIP

Kelley sat with shoulder issues for almost two months in the middle of the season.

Colson Montgomery

Shortstop

Age 20

2021 High Level ACL White Sox (Rookie)

Overall 2021 stats 26 games ▪️ 0 HR ▪️ 7 RBI ▪️ .287/.396/.362 ▪️ 13 BB ▪️ 22 K

Montgomery was the first round draft choice of the White Sox in 2021, out of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind.

Third Baseman

Age 20

2020 SSS poll ranking 33

2021 SSS poll ranking 21

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 stats 115 games ▪️ 13 HR ▪️ 57 RBI ▪️ .244/.345/.415 ▪️ 13-of-17 SB ▪️ 51 BB ▪️ 110 K

Shortstop

Age 20

2020 SSS poll ranking 32

2021 SSS poll ranking 18

2021 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Overall 2021 stats 111 games ▪️ 14 HR ▪️ 51 RBI ▪️ .301/.338/.469 ▪️ 30-of-41 SB ▪️ 26 BB ▪️ 72 K

Popeye’s meteoric rise through the system was rewarded with an assignment to the Arizona Fall League, where he largely ran out of gas (.226/.273/.323 in 16 games)

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 21

2020 SSS poll ranking 12

2021 SSS poll ranking 10

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 stats 2-9 ▪️ 20 starts ▪️ 73 ⅔ IP ▪️ 5.99 ERA ▪️ 78 K ▪️ 38 BB ▪️ 1.683 WHIP

Thompson battled some injury issues in his first full pro season, sitting out for a month in June-July.