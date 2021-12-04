Deep Dive: Free Agent Right-Handed Starting Pitchers

“Deep Dive” focuses on the depth of each position in the Chicago White Sox organization. Each position is broken into a five-part series:

Depth in the rookie levels (Dominican through Arizona) Depth in A-ball (Kannapolis and Winston-Salem) Depth in the higher levels (Birmingham and Charlotte) Under the Radar-type detail on a White Sox player Free agent options

The White Sox boasted one of the best rotations in the majors in 2021. While the rotation seems fairly set with Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease. However, several questions still remain. Will the team be able to replace Carlos Rodón’s 5.0 bWAR last year, now that he’s a free agent? Will Dallas Keuchel be closer to the 2020 version, or 2021’s? Will Michael Kopech’s arm hold up over a 162-game season? Will Cease continue the improvements he made last year? Was Reynaldo López a fluke last year, or will he continue to be a viable fill-in should an injury occur? If not, are there any starters who could capably fill in at a moment’s notice?

It may behoove the White Sox to pursue a free agent starter to help out in case any of those questions will prove to be a “no” once the season starts. Below are the still-available right-handed starters in descending order by bWAR.

Be forewarned: The cupboard of righties is nearly bare.

(age as of April 1, 2022)

Wily Peralta

2021 bWAR: 2.0

Detroit Tigers

Age: 32

4-5, 3.07 ERA, 93.2 IP, 1.34 WHIP, 3.7 BB/9, 5.6 K/9

Peralta won 17 games for the Brewers in 2014 with a 3.53 ERA.

Michael Pineda

2021 bWAR: 1.4

Minnesota Twins

Age: 33

3.62 ERA, 109.1 IP, 1.24 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9, 7.2 K/9

Pineda posted 207 strikeouts for the Yankees in 2016.

Chris Ellis

2021 bWAR: 1.2

Baltimore Orioles

Age: 29

2.15 ERA, 29.1 IP, 1.19 WHIP, 4.3 BB/9, 7.1 K/9

Ellis also pitched for the Rays this year.

Zack Greinke

2021 bWAR: 1.2

Houston Astros

Age: 38

11-6, 4.16 ERA, 171 IP, 1.17 WHIP, 1.9 BB/9 6.3 K/9

Greinke currently boasts an impressive 73.1 bWAR for his career.

Johnny Cueto

2021 bWAR: 0.8

San Francisco Giants

Age: 36

7-7, 4.08 ERA, 114.2 IP, 1.37 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9, 7.7 K/9

Cueto won 20 games for the Reds in 2014.

Aaron Sanchez

2021 bWAR: 0.6

San Francisco Giants

Age: 29

1-1, 3.06 ERA, 35.1 IP, 1.33 WHIP, 3.8 BB/9, 6.6 K/9

Sanchez went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA for the Blue Jays in 2016.

Julio Teheran

2021 bWAR: 0.2

Detroit Tigers

Age: 31

1-0, 1.80 ERA, 5 IP, 1.40 WHIP, 5.4 BB/9, 5.4 K/9

Teheran won 14 games with a 2.89 ERA for the Braves in 2014.

Chad Kuhl

2021 bWAR: 0.0

Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 29

5-7, 4.82 ERA, 80.1 IP, 1.43 WHIP, 4.7 BB/9, 8.4 K/9

Kuhl and his gang won eight games in 2017 for the Pirates.

Félix Hernandez

2021 bWAR: 0.0

Baltimore Orioles

Age: 35

Didn’t pitch in 2021

Hernandez went 19-5 with a 2.49 ERA for the Mariners in 2009.

Ivan Nova

2021 bWAR: 0.0

Colorado Rockies

Age: 35

Didn’t pitch in 2021

The former Sox has 90 wins in his 11-year career.

Chris Archer

2021 bWAR: -0.1

Tampa Bay Rays

Age: 33

1-1, 4.66 ERA, 19.1 IP, 3.15 WHIP, 3.7 BB/9, 9.8 K/9

Archer won 12 games with a 3.23 ERA for the Rays in 2015.

Jordan Lyles

2021 bWAR: -0.2

Texas Rangers

Age: 31

10-13, 5.15 ERA, 180 IP, 1.39 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9, 7.3 K/9

Lyles won a combined 12 games for the Pirates and Brewers in 2019.

Tanner Roark

2021 bWAR: -0.3

Atlanta Braves

Age: 35

0-1, 6.43 ERA, 7 IP, 1.29 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9, 6.4 K/9

Roark won 16 games with a 2.83 ERA for the Nationals in 2016.

Mike Fiers

2021 bWAR: -0.3

Oakland Athletics

Age: 36

0-2, 7.71 ERA, 9.1 IP, 2.04 WHIP, 3.9 BB/9, 4.8 K/9

Fiers won 18 games with a 3.90 for the Athletics in 2019.

Vince Velasquez

2021 bWAR: -0.4

San Diego Padres

Age: 29

3-9, 6.30 ERA, 94.1 IP, 1.48 WHIP, 4.7 BB/9, 9.6 K/9

Velasquez has averaged 9.9 K/9 throughout his seven-year career.

Chase Anderson

2021 bWAR: -0.5

Texas Rangers

Age: 34

2-4, 6.75 ERA, 48 IP, 1.48 WHIP, 3.8 BB/9, 6.6 K/9

Anderson went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA for the Brewers in 2017.

Trevor Cahill

2021 bWAR: -0.5

Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 34

1-5, 6.57 ERA, 37 IP, 1.51 WHIP, 3.4 BB/9, 7.8 K/9

Cahill won 18 games for the Athletics back in 2010.

Mike Foltynewicz

2021 bWAR: -0.6

Texas Rangers

Age: 30

2-12, 5.44 ERA, 139 IP, 1.26 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9, 6.3 K/9

The Minooka native won 13 games with a 2.85 ERA for the Braves in 2018.

Jose Urena

2021 bWAR: -0.6

Detroit Tigers

Age: 30

4-8, 5.81 ERA, 100.2 IP, 1.60 WHIP, 3.8 BB/9, 6.0 K/9

Urena was 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA for the Marlins in 2017.

Chi Chi Gonzalez

2021 bWAR: -0.7

Colorado Rockies

Age: 30

3-7, 6.46 ERA, 101.2 IP, 1.53 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9, 5.0 K/9

Gonzalez was 4-6 with a 3.90 ERA for the Rangers in 2015.

Matt Harvey

2021 bWAR: -0.7

Baltimore Orioles

Age: 33

6-14, 6.27 ERA, 127.2 IP, 1.54 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9, 6.7 K/9

Harvey finished 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA for the Mets in 2015.

Zach Davies

2021 bAR: -0.9

Chicago Cubs

Age: 29

6-12, 5.78 ERA, 148 IP, 1.60 WHIP, 4.6 BB/9, 6.9 K/9

Davies won 17 games for the Brewers in 2017.

Carlos Martinez

2021 bWAR: -1.4

St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 30

4-9, 6.23 ERA, 82.1 IP, 1.37 WHIP, 3.9 BB/9, 6.2 K/9

Martinez was 16-9 with a 3.04 WHIP for the Cardinals in 2016.

Matt Shoemaker

2021 bWAR: -1.8

Minnesota Twins

Age: 35

3-8, 8.06 ERA, 60.1 IP, 1.66 WHIP, 4.0 BB/9, 6.0 K/9

Shoemaker was 16-4 with a 3.04 for the Angels in 2014.

Jake Arrieta

2021 bWAR: -2.6

San Diego Padres

Age: 36

5-14, 7.39 ERA, 98.2 IP, 1.77 WHIP, 4.0 BB/9, 7.6 K/9

Arrieta won 22 games with a 1.77 ERA for the Cubs in 2015.

