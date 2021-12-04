Deep Dive: Free Agent Right-Handed Starting Pitchers

“Deep Dive” focuses on the depth of each position in the Chicago White Sox organization. Each position is broken into a five-part series:
The White Sox boasted one of the best rotations in the majors in 2021. While the rotation seems fairly set with Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease. However, several questions still remain. Will the team be able to replace Carlos Rodón’s 5.0 bWAR last year, now that he’s a free agent? Will Dallas Keuchel be closer to the 2020 version, or 2021’s? Will Michael Kopech’s arm hold up over a 162-game season? Will Cease continue the improvements he made last year? Was Reynaldo López a fluke last year, or will he continue to be a viable fill-in should an injury occur? If not, are there any starters who could capably fill in at a moment’s notice?
It may behoove the White Sox to pursue a free agent starter to help out in case any of those questions will prove to be a “no” once the season starts. Below are the still-available right-handed starters in descending order by bWAR.
Be forewarned: The cupboard of righties is nearly bare.
(age as of April 1, 2022)
Wily Peralta
2021 bWAR: 2.0
Detroit Tigers
Age: 32
4-5, 3.07 ERA, 93.2 IP, 1.34 WHIP, 3.7 BB/9, 5.6 K/9
Peralta won 17 games for the Brewers in 2014 with a 3.53 ERA.
Michael Pineda
2021 bWAR: 1.4
Minnesota Twins
Age: 33
3.62 ERA, 109.1 IP, 1.24 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9, 7.2 K/9
Pineda posted 207 strikeouts for the Yankees in 2016.
Chris Ellis
2021 bWAR: 1.2
Baltimore Orioles
Age: 29
2.15 ERA, 29.1 IP, 1.19 WHIP, 4.3 BB/9, 7.1 K/9
Ellis also pitched for the Rays this year.
Zack Greinke
2021 bWAR: 1.2
Houston Astros
Age: 38
11-6, 4.16 ERA, 171 IP, 1.17 WHIP, 1.9 BB/9 6.3 K/9
Greinke currently boasts an impressive 73.1 bWAR for his career.
Johnny Cueto
2021 bWAR: 0.8
San Francisco Giants
Age: 36
7-7, 4.08 ERA, 114.2 IP, 1.37 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9, 7.7 K/9
Cueto won 20 games for the Reds in 2014.
Aaron Sanchez
2021 bWAR: 0.6
San Francisco Giants
Age: 29
1-1, 3.06 ERA, 35.1 IP, 1.33 WHIP, 3.8 BB/9, 6.6 K/9
Sanchez went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA for the Blue Jays in 2016.
Julio Teheran
2021 bWAR: 0.2
Detroit Tigers
Age: 31
1-0, 1.80 ERA, 5 IP, 1.40 WHIP, 5.4 BB/9, 5.4 K/9
Teheran won 14 games with a 2.89 ERA for the Braves in 2014.
Chad Kuhl
2021 bWAR: 0.0
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age: 29
5-7, 4.82 ERA, 80.1 IP, 1.43 WHIP, 4.7 BB/9, 8.4 K/9
Kuhl and his gang won eight games in 2017 for the Pirates.
Félix Hernandez
2021 bWAR: 0.0
Baltimore Orioles
Age: 35
Didn’t pitch in 2021
Hernandez went 19-5 with a 2.49 ERA for the Mariners in 2009.
Ivan Nova
2021 bWAR: 0.0
Colorado Rockies
Age: 35
Didn’t pitch in 2021
The former Sox has 90 wins in his 11-year career.
Chris Archer
2021 bWAR: -0.1
Tampa Bay Rays
Age: 33
1-1, 4.66 ERA, 19.1 IP, 3.15 WHIP, 3.7 BB/9, 9.8 K/9
Archer won 12 games with a 3.23 ERA for the Rays in 2015.
Jordan Lyles
2021 bWAR: -0.2
Texas Rangers
Age: 31
10-13, 5.15 ERA, 180 IP, 1.39 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9, 7.3 K/9
Lyles won a combined 12 games for the Pirates and Brewers in 2019.
Tanner Roark
2021 bWAR: -0.3
Atlanta Braves
Age: 35
0-1, 6.43 ERA, 7 IP, 1.29 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9, 6.4 K/9
Roark won 16 games with a 2.83 ERA for the Nationals in 2016.
Mike Fiers
2021 bWAR: -0.3
Oakland Athletics
Age: 36
0-2, 7.71 ERA, 9.1 IP, 2.04 WHIP, 3.9 BB/9, 4.8 K/9
Fiers won 18 games with a 3.90 for the Athletics in 2019.
Vince Velasquez
2021 bWAR: -0.4
San Diego Padres
Age: 29
3-9, 6.30 ERA, 94.1 IP, 1.48 WHIP, 4.7 BB/9, 9.6 K/9
Velasquez has averaged 9.9 K/9 throughout his seven-year career.
Chase Anderson
2021 bWAR: -0.5
Texas Rangers
Age: 34
2-4, 6.75 ERA, 48 IP, 1.48 WHIP, 3.8 BB/9, 6.6 K/9
Anderson went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA for the Brewers in 2017.
Trevor Cahill
2021 bWAR: -0.5
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age: 34
1-5, 6.57 ERA, 37 IP, 1.51 WHIP, 3.4 BB/9, 7.8 K/9
Cahill won 18 games for the Athletics back in 2010.
Mike Foltynewicz
2021 bWAR: -0.6
Texas Rangers
Age: 30
2-12, 5.44 ERA, 139 IP, 1.26 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9, 6.3 K/9
The Minooka native won 13 games with a 2.85 ERA for the Braves in 2018.
Jose Urena
2021 bWAR: -0.6
Detroit Tigers
Age: 30
4-8, 5.81 ERA, 100.2 IP, 1.60 WHIP, 3.8 BB/9, 6.0 K/9
Urena was 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA for the Marlins in 2017.
Chi Chi Gonzalez
2021 bWAR: -0.7
Colorado Rockies
Age: 30
3-7, 6.46 ERA, 101.2 IP, 1.53 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9, 5.0 K/9
Gonzalez was 4-6 with a 3.90 ERA for the Rangers in 2015.
Matt Harvey
2021 bWAR: -0.7
Baltimore Orioles
Age: 33
6-14, 6.27 ERA, 127.2 IP, 1.54 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9, 6.7 K/9
Harvey finished 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA for the Mets in 2015.
Zach Davies
2021 bAR: -0.9
Chicago Cubs
Age: 29
6-12, 5.78 ERA, 148 IP, 1.60 WHIP, 4.6 BB/9, 6.9 K/9
Davies won 17 games for the Brewers in 2017.
Carlos Martinez
2021 bWAR: -1.4
St. Louis Cardinals
Age: 30
4-9, 6.23 ERA, 82.1 IP, 1.37 WHIP, 3.9 BB/9, 6.2 K/9
Martinez was 16-9 with a 3.04 WHIP for the Cardinals in 2016.
Matt Shoemaker
2021 bWAR: -1.8
Minnesota Twins
Age: 35
3-8, 8.06 ERA, 60.1 IP, 1.66 WHIP, 4.0 BB/9, 6.0 K/9
Shoemaker was 16-4 with a 3.04 for the Angels in 2014.
Jake Arrieta
2021 bWAR: -2.6
San Diego Padres
Age: 36
5-14, 7.39 ERA, 98.2 IP, 1.77 WHIP, 4.0 BB/9, 7.6 K/9
Arrieta won 22 games with a 1.77 ERA for the Cubs in 2015.
