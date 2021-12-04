Today in White Sox History: December 4

1957

In a trade that shocked and outraged many White Sox fans, popular outfielder Minnie Miñoso and infielder Fred Hatfield were traded to Cleveland for future Hall of Fame pitcher Early Wynn and outfielder Al Smith. Wynn and Smith were among the final pieces acquired for the franchise that would win the pennant in 1959. Wynn won the Cy Young that season, with 22 victories, and Smith was a solid contributor for the Sox until he was traded before the start of the 1963 season.

1979

The White Sox claimed first baseman Greg Walker from the Phillies in the major league draft. Walker made the big club for good in 1983 and had three seasons with at least 24 home runs and two years with at least 90 RBIs. He became the Sox hitting coach after retiring.

1997

Jerry Manuel was named as the team’s new manager, replacing Terry Bevington. Manuel became the second manager of color in franchise history. In his seven years, the White Sox made one postseason (2000) and had three winning seasons. He’d be named Manager of the Year for his efforts in taking the Central Division in 2000 with 95 victories.