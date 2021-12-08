Deep Dive: Free Agent Left-Handed Starting Pitchers

“Deep Dive” focuses on the depth of each position in the Chicago White Sox organization. Each position is broken into a five-part series:

Depth in the rookie levels (Dominican through Arizona) Depth in A-ball (Kannapolis and Winston-Salem) Depth in the higher levels (Birmingham and Charlotte) Under the Radar-type detail on a White Sox player Free agent options

The White Sox boasted one of the best rotations in the majors in 2021. While the rotation seems fairly set with Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease. However, several questions still remain. Will the team be able to replace Carlos Rodón’s 5.0 bWAR last year, or perhaps re-sign him now that he’s a free agent? Will Dallas Keuchel be closer to the 2020 version, or 2021’s? Will Michael Kopech’s arm hold up over a 162-game season? Will Cease continue the improvements he made last year? Was Reynaldo López a fluke last year, or will he continue to be a viable fill-in should an injury occur? If not, are there any starters who could capably fill in at a moment’s notice?

If the team can’t swing a trade due to his weakened farm system, it may behoove the White Sox to pursue a free agent starter to help out in case any of those questions will prove to be a “no” once the season starts. We recently covered right-handed free agent options. Below are the still-available left-handed starters, in descending order by bWAR.

(age as of April 1, 2022)

Carlos Rodón

2021 bWAR: 5.0

Chicago White Sox

Age: 29

13-5, 2.37 ERA, 132.2 IP, 0.96 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9, 12.6 K/9

Rodón had a career year in 2021. Could the White Sox consider re-signing him for 2022?

Clayton Kershaw

2021 bWAR: 2.4

Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 34

10-8, 3.55 ERA, 121.2 IP, 1.02 WHIP, 1.6 BB/9, 10.7 K/9

Kershaw went 21-3 with a 1.77 ERA for the Dodgers in 2014 and has a career 71.9 bWAR.

Danny Duffy

2021 bWAR: 2.1

Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 33

4-3, 2.51 ERA, 61 IP, 1.21 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9, 9.6 K/9

Duffy went 12-3 with a 3.51 ERA for the Royals in 2016.

Yusei Kikuchi

2021 bWAR: 1.7

Seattle Mariners

Age: 30

7-9, 4.41 ERA, 157 IP, 1.32 WHIP, 3.6 BB/9, 9.3 K/9

Kikuchi’s 2021 season was his best in the majors to date.

Tyler Anderson

2021 bWAR: 1.6

Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 32

7-11, 4.53 ERA, 167 IP, 1.25 WHIP, 2.0 BB/9, 7.2 K/9

Anderson posted a respectable 3.54 ERA for the Rockies as a rookie in 2016.

Matthew Boyd

2021 bWAR: 1.4

Detroit Tigers

Age: 31

3-8, 3.89 ERA, 78.2 IP, 1.27 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9, 7.7 K/9

Boyd won nine games for the Tigers in 2018 and 2019.

Kwang Hyun Kim

2021 bWAR: 1.2

St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 33

7-7, 3.46 ERA, 106.2 IP,1.28 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9, 6.8 K/9

In 2021, Kim enjoyed his best major league season.

Drew Smyly

2021 bWAR: 0.5

Atlanta Braves

Age: 32

11-4, 4.48 ERA, 126.2 IP, 1.37 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9, 8.3 K/9

Smyly posted a 3.11 ERA for the Rays in 2015.

Sean Nolin

2021 bWAR: 0.1

Washington Nationals

Age: 32

0-2, 4.39 ERA, 26.2 IP, 1.69 WHIP, 4.4 BB/9, 6.8 K/9

Before 2021, Nolin last pitched in the majors for Oakland in 2015.

Wade LeBlanc

2021 bWAR: 0.1

St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 37

0-2, 4.41 ERA, 49 IP, 1.49 WHIP, 3.1 BB/9, 5.3 K/9

LeBlanc went 9-5 with a 3.72 ERA for the Mariners in 2018.

Cole Hamels

2021 bWAR: 0.0

Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 38

Didn’t pitch in 2021 due to injury.

Hamels has a career 59.3 bWAR and won 17 games for the Phillies in 2012.

Brett Anderson

2021 bWAR: -0.1

Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 34

4-9, 4.22 ERA, 96 IP, 1.35 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9, 5.4 K/9

Anderson won 13 games with a 3.89 ERA for Oakland in 2019.

Tommy Milone

2021 bWAR: -0.1

Cincinnati Reds

Age: 35

1-0, 6.43 ERA, 14 IP, 1.64 WHIP, 1.9 BB/9, 10.9 K/9

Milone won 13 games with a 3.74 ERA for Oakland in 2012.

Scott Kazmir

2021 bWAR: -0.3

San Francisco Giants

Age: 38

0-1, 6.35 ERA, 11.1 IP, 1.85 WHIP, 4.8 BB/9, 7.9 K/9

Kazmir went 15-9 with a 3.55 ERA for Oakland in 2014.

Jon Lester

2021 bWAR: -0.4

St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 38

7-6, 4.71 ERA, 141.1 IP, 1.51 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9, 5.8 K/9

Lester went 19-5 with a 2.44 ERA for the Cubs in 2016, and has won 200 career games.

Matt Moore

2021 bWAR: -0.8

Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 32

2-4, 6.29 ERA, 73 IP, 1.59 WHIP, 4.7 BB/9, 7.8 K/9

Moore went 17-4 with a 3.29 ERA for the Rays in 2014.

J.A. Happ

2021 bWAR: -1.5

St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 39

10-8, 5.79 ERA, 152.1 IP, 1.48 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9, 7.2 K/9

Happ went 20-4 with a 3.13 ERA for the Blue Jays in 2016.