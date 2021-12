2004

White Sox GM Ken Williams signed oft-injured outfielder Jermaine Dye to a free agent deal. Dye would prove to be perhaps the best signing in franchise history, as he helped lead the club to a World Series championship in 2005 as the series MVP. That year, Dye hit 31 home runs with 86 RBIs. Then in 2006 he’d have an even greater campaign, blasting 44 home runs and driving in 120 runs.

In five seasons with the Sox, J.D. averaged 33 home runs and 92 RBIs.