South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 86: Emerson Talavera

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

5´10´´

160 pounds

Age: 19

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system: 14

Emerson Talavera, a native of Venezuela, signed with the White Sox on March 4, 2020 but didn’t enter into any action until 2021 for the DSL Sox due to the pandemic.

In 17 appearances (five starts) totaling 51 innings, he posted an impressive 2.47 ERA and 1.14 WHIP by surrendering just 36 hits (.197 OBA) and 22 free passes (10.3%) while striking out 47 (22.1%). Even more impressive: Talavera was younger than the average DSL player by more than six months.

Righties struggled against him (.155 OBA) but lefties found Talavera more to their liking (.269 OBA), so a changeup may be a way to counteract their effectiveness. He was more effective in his 33 2⁄3 innings as a reliever (0.80 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, .164 OBA) than he was as a starter (5.71 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, .254 OBA). Talavera seems like a good bet to begin next year with the ACL White Sox.

