Today in White Sox History: January 12

1982

In a January phase of the amateur draft that no longer exists today, the White Sox unearthed the unlikeliest of success stories. John Cangelosi was selected with the No. 433 overall pick, befitting a 5´8´´ fireplug of a player.

Three years later, Cangelosi made his major league debut in Chicago, and in 1986 he leapfrogged the more highly-touted Daryl Boston to make the Opening Day roster as Chicago’s center fielder and leadoff hitter. He swiped 39 bases by the All-Star break, but then was benched rather curiously by midseason manager replacement Jim Fregosi.

Traded to Pittsburgh after the 1986 season, Cangelosi would play 11 more years in the big leagues, winning a World Series with the 1997 Florida Marlins. He amassed 6.1 career WAR.

2000

GM Ron Schueler made amends for some of his worst moves by shipping disgruntled pitcher Jamie Navarro to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a four-player deal. In return, the White Sox got long ball-hitting shortstop José Valentín and pitcher Cal Eldred.

Navarro lost a majors-high 43 games during his three years on the South Side, compiled -3.7 WAR and is a whisper ahead of James Shields as the worst regular-use starting pitcher in team history.

On the other hand, both Valentín and Eldred would play a large part in the unexpected division championship for the South Siders in 2000. Eldred went 10-2 in 20 starts for the team before an elbow injury in July basically ended his White Sox career. Valentín played five years with the White Sox, averaging 120 hits, 27 home runs and 76 RBIs — and he was a Cubs-killer.

One of the highlights in Jose’s White Sox stint was a very rare accomplishment — a “natural” cycle, against the Orioles on April 27, 2000. He singled in the first inning, doubled in the second, tripled in the third and homered in the eighth inning in a 13-4 win.