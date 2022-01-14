Lockout Cryptosoxery #5

As the two sides meander back to the negotiating table, it’s time to get to a Cryptosoxery that’s appropriate to the current situation.

First, though, the answer to last week’s cryptoquote, one on the cheery side:

I love leaving the ballpark late because when you leave late, that means you won the game and it’s been a lot of wins. — Miguel Cairo

Remember Miguel Cairo? Remember that the White Sox even had a bench coach?

Thought it must be Jerry Narron because he always made the calls on possible challenges and pitcher changes, and did the wonderful calligraphy on Tony La Russa’s lineup cards? Well, you were wrong — Narron was just part of the chain of aged sorta nepotism that went Reinsdorf-La Russa-etc ... Miguel was the bench coach. Honest.

For this week, given the lockout and all, it was appropriate to call in a former White Sox manager you may well have forgotten ever was a White Sox manager, given his entire illustrious playing career was with another team — although he had a pretty good, if brief, record at the Sox helm:

W GCDCP HEEI HAC XLTC AETC BWHA TC. W LNBLZV NCRH WH WG VETC KLP. — KEK

NCTEG

If you’re new to cryptoquotes, it’s a simple letter substitution, same letter throughout ... all P’s are really F’s, all G’s are Q’s, etc. To solve the puzzle, look for the most common letters — think Wheel of Fortune favorites and Scrabble one-pointers. Then work on common words. The one letter word that comes up twice in this puzzle should get you on your way.

As usual, the answer and a new edition of Cryptosoxery comes next week. And as usual, thanks to the folks at wordles.com for their magic encryption machine.