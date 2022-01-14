South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 83: Homer Cruz

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´0´´

175 pounds

Age: 22

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system: 13

Homer Cruz, a native of the Dominican Republic, signed with the White Sox in October 2018. Cruz acquitted himself relatively well in 2019 for his first season of professional ball in the DSL, as he posted a respectable 3.86 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in his 63 innings pitched. During that span, he allowed just 57 hits (.237 OBA) and 25 walks (9.3%) while striking out 65 (24.1%). Lefties were Cruz’s bugaboo, as they hit .278 against his offerings; righties, however, hit just .208 against him. While his control wasn’t great, it was decent enough for his first year. At 53.6%, Cruz’s ground out rate was particularly impressive.

After the year’s layoff due to the 2020 pandemic, Cruz pitched exceptionally well for the ACL Sox in 2021. In 17 appearances totaling 44 1⁄3 innings, he allowed just 32 hits (.201 OBA) and 20 walks (11.0%) while striking out 55 (30.2%) on his way to a 2.23 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. However, he struggled quite badly for Kannapolis in a short sample size of 6 1⁄3 innings, as he posted an ugly 14.21 ERA and 3.16 WHIP by allotting 10 hits (.357 OBA) and 10 walks (24.4%) while striking out eight (19.5%). In addition to a decreased in control and command, his ground ball rate declined from 54.3% to 35% in A-ball. As a result of these struggles, Cruz likely will return to Kannapolis to begin the 2022 season.

