South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 82: Layant Tapia

Layant Tapia
Shortstop
6´1´´
160 pounds
Age: 20
SSS rank among all shortstops in the system: 6
Dominican native Layant Tapia signed with the White Sox organization on Sept. 11, 2019 but didn’t get into his first professional action until 2021, due to the pandemic. Despite hitting just .208, Tapia contributed a 111 wRC+ by displaying patience at the dish and speed on the base paths. In 49 games totaling 189 at-bats, he slashed .208/.374/.340 with five doubles, four triples, two homers, 39 walks and 54 strikeouts while successfully stealing 16 bases in 20 attempts. His stats would’ve been better if not for a September slump, when he hit just .172. Tapia did commit 13 errors, but that’s not unusual due to his youth and the quality of fields he played on. Expect the speedster to begin the 2022 season in the Arizona Complex League (ACL).
