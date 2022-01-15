2022 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 12

If you’re unsure of what this is, read our Top Prospect Vote primer.

Jared Kelley finally broke through, earning 33% (55 of 166 votes). He becomes just the second pitcher and first Stateside pitcher advance in our prospect vote.

Kelley was voted our No. 5 prospect in 2021. Last year, Yermín Mercedes was voted our No. 11 prospect. In 2020, No. 11 was Micker Adolfo.

The rest of the field once again generally kept its order. Tanner McDougal debuted at No. 10, with one vote.

Next up on the ballot is yet another righty starting pitcher, Charlotte’s Kade McClure.

2022 White Sox Top-Voted Right-Handed Starting Pitcher Prospects

South Side Sox Top White Sox Prospects for 2022

Norge Vera — 29% (Burger 18%, Rodríguez 14%, Céspedes 13%, Colás 12%, Montgomery 8%, Kath/Kelley 2.1%, Ramos 1.7%, Hernández 0.8%) Jake Burger — 43% (Rodríguez 21%, Colás 12%, Céspedes 11%, Montgomery 9%, Kelley 1.3%, Ramos/Thompson/Kath/Hernández 0.6%) José Rodríguez — 38% (Céspedes 21%, Colás/Montgomery 18%, Kath 2%, Thompson 1.2%, Kelley/Ramos/Dalquist/Hernández 0.6%) Oscar Colás — 31% (Montgomery 28%, Céspedes 24%, Adolfo 8%, Kelley/Hernández 2.4%, Kath 1.8%, Thompson 1.2%, Ramos/Dalquist/0.6%) Colson Montgomery — 41% (Céspedes 33%, Adolfo 8%, Sánchez 5%, Kelley 4%, Kath 3%, Ramos/Hernández 2%, Dalquist 1.3%, Thompson 0.6%) Yoelqui Céspedes — 55% (González 13%, Sánchez 10%, Adolfo 7%, Kath 4.4%, Ramos/Hernández 3.7%, Kelley 3%, Dalquist 1%, Thompson 0%) Yolbert Sánchez — 34% (González 25%, Kelley 11%, Adolfo 9.3%, Kath 8.8%, Thompson 3.1%, Ramos/Hernández 2.6%, Burke 2%, Dalquist 1%) Romy González — 41% (Adolfo 16%, Kelley 15%, Kath 14%, Ramos 4%, Hernández/Dalquist 3%, Thompson 2%, Burke 1.4%, Lambert 0.7%) Wes Kath — 30% (Adolfo 24%, Kelley 18%, Burke 10%, Ramos 6%, Hernández 4.1%, Freeman 3.6%, Thompson 2.3%, Lambert 1.8%, Dalquist 0.9%) Micker Adolfo — 37% (Kelley 26%, Burke 14%, Ramos 7%, Mieses 5%, Hernández 4%, Freeman 3%, Dalquist 2.3%, Thompson 1.6%, Lambert 0%) Jared Kelley — 33% (Burke 23%, Ramos 15%, Mieses/Hernández 7%, Thompson 6%, Freeman 4%, Lambert 3%, Dalquist 2%, McDougal 1%)

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 22

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -0.9

Overall 2021 pro stats 0-1 ▪️ 7 starts ▪️ 17 IP ▪️ 2.65 ERA ▪️ 25 K ▪️ 11 BB ▪️ 1.235 WHIP

Burke was the third round selection of the White Sox in the 2021, coming out of the University of Maryland. He was 8-3 with a 2.97 ERA over his two seasons with the Terrapins.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 21

2021 SSS poll ranking 10

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -1.9

Overall 2021 stats 3-9 ▪️ 23 starts ▪️ 83 IP ▪️ 4.99 ERA ▪️ 79 K ▪️ 56 BB ▪️ 1.723 WHIP

Dalquist managed to stay healthy in 2021, unlike his rotation counterparts Matthew Thompson and Jared Kelley. While solid but unspectacular, Dalquist may have positioned himself as the first of the trio to see Winston-Salem.

Caleb Freeman

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Age 24

2021 SSS poll ranking 35

2021 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age vs. highest level -1.6

Overall 2021 MiLB stats 2-3 ▪️ 39 games ▪️ 9 saves ▪️ 44 IP ▪️ 3.68 ERA ▪️ 55 K ▪️ 19 BB ▪️ 1.273 WHIP

Freeman was touted by farm director Chris Getz as the reliever to watch in the system before last season. He also logged a 1.69 ERA in 11 games for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League after the regular 2021 season.

Erick Hernández

Left Fielder

Age 17

2021 High Level N/A

While not officially a member of the White Sox organization until January 2022, it is widely assumed that Hernández will join the White Sox organization. He bats left, and has been comped — for what comping is worth — to Juan Soto. He is still just 16 years old, not turning 17 until January.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 27

2019 SSS poll ranking 21

2020 SSS poll ranking 18

2021 SSS poll ranking 18

2021 High Level Chicago (MLB)

Overall 2021 MiLB stats 3-3 ▪️ 19 starts ▪️ 64 1⁄3 IP ▪️ 4.76 ERA ▪️ 82 K ▪️ 32 BB ▪️ 1.259 WHIP

Lambert scuffled in Charlotte, and did not acquit himself well in spot MLB work, either (1-1, 6.23 ERA, 6.48 FIP, 1.692 WHIP in 13 innings).

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 26

2020 SSS poll ranking 39

2021 SSS poll ranking 25

2021 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age vs. highest level -2.0

Overall 2021 stats 4-7 ▪️ 24 starts ▪️ 105 1⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 4.87 ERA ▪️ 35 BB ▪️ 113 K ▪️ 1.367 WHIP

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 18

2021 High Level ACL White Sox (Rookie)

Age vs. highest level -2.9

Overall 2021 MiLB stats 1-2 ▪️ 6 games (4 starts) ▪️ 9 2⁄3 IP ▪️ 9.31 ERA ▪️ 17 K ▪️ 5 BB ▪️ 1.552 WHIP

The McDougal signing was quite a score for the White Sox after drafting him in last year’s fifth round out of Silverado H.S. in Las Vegas. However, his cursory pro assignment in Arizona ended in injury, and McDougal will miss the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery.

Right Fielder

Age 21

2021 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age vs. highest level -1.9

Overall 2021 stats 110 games ▪️ 15 HR ▪️ 74 RBI ▪️ .270/.312/.463 ▪️ 24 BB ▪️ 81 BB

Mieses got an aggressive assignment to the Dash to start the year and was demoted to Low-A Kannapolis. From there, he caught fire and did much better upon reassignment back up to Winston-Salem, particularly with his power numbers (W-S overall slash: .236/.278/.464).

Third Baseman

Age 20

2020 SSS poll ranking 33

2021 SSS poll ranking 21

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -2.2

Overall 2021 stats 115 games ▪️ 13 HR ▪️ 57 RBI ▪️ .244/.345/.415 ▪️ 13-of-17 SB ▪️ 51 BB ▪️ 110 K

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 21

2020 SSS poll ranking 12

2021 SSS poll ranking 10

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -1.9

Overall 2021 stats 2-9 ▪️ 20 starts ▪️ 73 ⅔ IP ▪️ 5.99 ERA ▪️ 78 K ▪️ 38 BB ▪️ 1.683 WHIP

Thompson battled some injury issues in his first full pro season, sitting out for a month in June-July.