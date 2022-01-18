 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 South Side Sox Hall of Fame Vote

Newcomer David Ortiz headlines a stacked ballot.

By Brett Ballantini
Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
Current Hall of Fame ballot force, meet future ballot force.
We’re doing this election differently this year, and one change will be that the ballot is hosted in this post, so you will be able to see the results in real time right here, rather than having to go vote at an off-site ballot.

Also, I am going to provide less information. In past elections, whoo boy I overdid the detail for each player. Let’s face it, especially with a ballot this stacked, you know these guys pretty well. And I have still provided some key resources below, if you do want to brush up a bit as you vote.

Here’s the big change: no more voting limits. There are 30 candidates below, and you can click “yes” and vote for all 30 if you want. Or, like some BBWAA voters, you can return a blank ballot by clicking “no” for everyone.

Now, one note: The language for each poll is specific, for a reason. “Should [player] be in the Hall of Fame on this year’s ballot” is meant to allow for some nuance, because while we might agree that 15 players from this list should eventually be in Cooperstown — maybe not all of them should be elected at once, right now:

  • Perhaps David Ortiz is a Hall-of-Famer in your eyes, but not first-ballot.
  • Mark Buerhle perhaps feels like a guy who eventually gets in, just not on his second ballot.
  • Possibly, PDA users like Alex Rodriguez have an undeniable case for the Hall, but make ’em sweat it out for their sins.
  • It’s the last dance for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling — perhaps their penalty for miscellaneous jerkdom is to not get elected in the regular ballot cycle, but by the Veterans’ Committee.

So, if the issue was simply “Should [player] be in the Hall of Fame?” you might have a lot of “Yes” votes. But “... in the Hall of Fame on this ballot” is a different question, and should winnow even the biggest big Hall voter’s list here.

Which brings me to a final point: Each one of these player polls is a yes/no. Unlike a normal ballot, you’re not just checking “yes” for your guys. If you don’t check “no” on guys you don’t think should be in the Hall on this ballot, results will be skewed.

We’ll see how all this wrangles out. On a BBWAA ballot that’s expected to yield just one Hall-of-Famer in the Cooperstown election, it seems like an OK time to experiment.

Voting ends next Sunday night, January 23. We’ll post a story about the results the next day.

Also, if you read South Side Sox on Google AMP and Apple News, you’ve undoubtedly seen that our polls don’t show up there, so you’ll need to use another venue to get to SSS and vote.

Resources

Baseball-Reference’s Hall of Fame ballot grid

Jay Jaffe’s extremely good candidate bios at FanGraphs.

Adam Darowski’s Hall of Stats, which enshrines the 239 most worthy players in majors history.

Poll

Should BARRY BONDS be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 41%
    Yes
    (33 votes)
  • 58%
    No
    (47 votes)
80 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should ROGER CLEMENS be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 36%
    Yes
    (29 votes)
  • 63%
    No
    (51 votes)
80 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should ALEX RODRIGUEZ be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 34%
    Yes
    (27 votes)
  • 65%
    No
    (52 votes)
79 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should CURT SCHILLING be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 38%
    Yes
    (30 votes)
  • 61%
    No
    (47 votes)
77 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should SCOTT ROLEN be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 40%
    Yes
    (30 votes)
  • 59%
    No
    (44 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should MANNY RAMIREZ be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 35%
    Yes
    (29 votes)
  • 64%
    No
    (52 votes)
81 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should ANDRUW JONES be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 54%
    Yes
    (41 votes)
  • 45%
    No
    (34 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should TODD HELTON be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 60%
    Yes
    (45 votes)
  • 39%
    No
    (29 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should GARY SHEFFIELD be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 41%
    Yes
    (31 votes)
  • 58%
    No
    (43 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should ANDY PETTITTE be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 18%
    Yes
    (14 votes)
  • 81%
    No
    (61 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should BOBBY ABREU be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 19%
    Yes
    (14 votes)
  • 80%
    No
    (57 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should MARK BUEHRLE be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 65%
    Yes
    (50 votes)
  • 34%
    No
    (26 votes)
76 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should SAMMY SOSA be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 24%
    Yes
    (19 votes)
  • 75%
    No
    (60 votes)
79 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should TIM HUDSON be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 9%
    Yes
    (7 votes)
  • 90%
    No
    (65 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should JEFF KENT be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 28%
    Yes
    (20 votes)
  • 71%
    No
    (50 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should DAVID ORTIZ be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 71%
    Yes
    (52 votes)
  • 28%
    No
    (21 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should TORII HUNTER be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 21%
    Yes
    (16 votes)
  • 78%
    No
    (57 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should MARK TEIXEIRA be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 5%
    Yes
    (4 votes)
  • 94%
    No
    (68 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should JIMMY ROLLINS be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 20%
    Yes
    (15 votes)
  • 80%
    No
    (60 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should OMAR VIZQUEL be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 30%
    Yes
    (22 votes)
  • 69%
    No
    (50 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should JAKE PEAVY be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 6%
    Yes
    (5 votes)
  • 93%
    No
    (67 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should CARL CRAWFORD be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    No
    (73 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should BILLY WAGNER be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 33%
    Yes
    (24 votes)
  • 66%
    No
    (47 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should JUSTIN MORNEAU be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 5%
    Yes
    (4 votes)
  • 94%
    No
    (69 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should JOE NATHAN be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 7%
    Yes
    (5 votes)
  • 92%
    No
    (65 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should PRINCE FIELDER be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 8%
    Yes
    (6 votes)
  • 91%
    No
    (64 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should A.J. PIERZYNSKI be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 25%
    Yes
    (18 votes)
  • 75%
    No
    (54 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should JONATHAN PAPELBON be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 2%
    Yes
    (2 votes)
  • 97%
    No
    (68 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should TIM LINCECUM be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 11%
    Yes
    (8 votes)
  • 88%
    No
    (64 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should RYAN HOWARD be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

view results
  • 11%
    Yes
    (8 votes)
  • 88%
    No
    (64 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

