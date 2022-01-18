2022 South Side Sox Hall of Fame Vote

We’re doing this election differently this year, and one change will be that the ballot is hosted in this post, so you will be able to see the results in real time right here, rather than having to go vote at an off-site ballot.

Also, I am going to provide less information. In past elections, whoo boy I overdid the detail for each player. Let’s face it, especially with a ballot this stacked, you know these guys pretty well. And I have still provided some key resources below, if you do want to brush up a bit as you vote.

Here’s the big change: no more voting limits. There are 30 candidates below, and you can click “yes” and vote for all 30 if you want. Or, like some BBWAA voters, you can return a blank ballot by clicking “no” for everyone.

Now, one note: The language for each poll is specific, for a reason. “Should [player] be in the Hall of Fame on this year’s ballot” is meant to allow for some nuance, because while we might agree that 15 players from this list should eventually be in Cooperstown — maybe not all of them should be elected at once, right now:

Perhaps David Ortiz is a Hall-of-Famer in your eyes, but not first-ballot.

Mark Buerhle perhaps feels like a guy who eventually gets in, just not on his second ballot.

Possibly, PDA users like Alex Rodriguez have an undeniable case for the Hall, but make ’em sweat it out for their sins.

It’s the last dance for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling — perhaps their penalty for miscellaneous jerkdom is to not get elected in the regular ballot cycle, but by the Veterans’ Committee.

So, if the issue was simply “Should [player] be in the Hall of Fame?” you might have a lot of “Yes” votes. But “... in the Hall of Fame on this ballot” is a different question, and should winnow even the biggest big Hall voter’s list here.

Which brings me to a final point: Each one of these player polls is a yes/no. Unlike a normal ballot, you’re not just checking “yes” for your guys. If you don’t check “no” on guys you don’t think should be in the Hall on this ballot, results will be skewed.

We’ll see how all this wrangles out. On a BBWAA ballot that’s expected to yield just one Hall-of-Famer in the Cooperstown election, it seems like an OK time to experiment.

Voting ends next Sunday night, January 23. We’ll post a story about the results the next day.

Also, if you read South Side Sox on Google AMP and Apple News, you’ve undoubtedly seen that our polls don’t show up there, so you’ll need to use another venue to get to SSS and vote.

Resources

Baseball-Reference’s Hall of Fame ballot grid

Jay Jaffe’s extremely good candidate bios at FanGraphs.

Adam Darowski’s Hall of Stats, which enshrines the 239 most worthy players in majors history.

Poll Should BARRY BONDS be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 41% Yes (33 votes)

58% No (47 votes) 80 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should ROGER CLEMENS be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 36% Yes (29 votes)

63% No (51 votes) 80 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should ALEX RODRIGUEZ be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 34% Yes (27 votes)

65% No (52 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should CURT SCHILLING be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 38% Yes (30 votes)

61% No (47 votes) 77 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should SCOTT ROLEN be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 40% Yes (30 votes)

59% No (44 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should MANNY RAMIREZ be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 35% Yes (29 votes)

64% No (52 votes) 81 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should ANDRUW JONES be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 54% Yes (41 votes)

45% No (34 votes) 75 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should TODD HELTON be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 60% Yes (45 votes)

39% No (29 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should GARY SHEFFIELD be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 41% Yes (31 votes)

58% No (43 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should ANDY PETTITTE be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 18% Yes (14 votes)

81% No (61 votes) 75 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should BOBBY ABREU be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 19% Yes (14 votes)

80% No (57 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should MARK BUEHRLE be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 65% Yes (50 votes)

34% No (26 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should SAMMY SOSA be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 24% Yes (19 votes)

75% No (60 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should TIM HUDSON be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 9% Yes (7 votes)

90% No (65 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should JEFF KENT be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 28% Yes (20 votes)

71% No (50 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should DAVID ORTIZ be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 71% Yes (52 votes)

28% No (21 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should TORII HUNTER be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 21% Yes (16 votes)

78% No (57 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should MARK TEIXEIRA be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 5% Yes (4 votes)

94% No (68 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should JIMMY ROLLINS be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 20% Yes (15 votes)

80% No (60 votes) 75 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should OMAR VIZQUEL be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 30% Yes (22 votes)

69% No (50 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should JAKE PEAVY be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 6% Yes (5 votes)

93% No (67 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should CARL CRAWFORD be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (73 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should BILLY WAGNER be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 33% Yes (24 votes)

66% No (47 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should JUSTIN MORNEAU be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 5% Yes (4 votes)

94% No (69 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should JOE NATHAN be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 7% Yes (5 votes)

92% No (65 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should PRINCE FIELDER be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 8% Yes (6 votes)

91% No (64 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should A.J. PIERZYNSKI be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 25% Yes (18 votes)

75% No (54 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should JONATHAN PAPELBON be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 2% Yes (2 votes)

97% No (68 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should TIM LINCECUM be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot? Yes

No vote view results 11% Yes (8 votes)

88% No (64 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now