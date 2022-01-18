2022 South Side Sox Hall of Fame Vote

We’re doing this election differently this year, and one change will be that the ballot is hosted in this post, so you will be able to see the results in real time right here, rather than having to go vote at an off-site ballot.
Also, I am going to provide less information. In past elections, whoo boy I overdid the detail for each player. Let’s face it, especially with a ballot this stacked, you know these guys pretty well. And I have still provided some key resources below, if you do want to brush up a bit as you vote.
Here’s the big change: no more voting limits. There are 30 candidates below, and you can click “yes” and vote for all 30 if you want. Or, like some BBWAA voters, you can return a blank ballot by clicking “no” for everyone.
Now, one note: The language for each poll is specific, for a reason. “Should [player] be in the Hall of Fame on this year’s ballot” is meant to allow for some nuance, because while we might agree that 15 players from this list should eventually be in Cooperstown — maybe not all of them should be elected at once, right now:
- Perhaps David Ortiz is a Hall-of-Famer in your eyes, but not first-ballot.
- Mark Buerhle perhaps feels like a guy who eventually gets in, just not on his second ballot.
- Possibly, PDA users like Alex Rodriguez have an undeniable case for the Hall, but make ’em sweat it out for their sins.
- It’s the last dance for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling — perhaps their penalty for miscellaneous jerkdom is to not get elected in the regular ballot cycle, but by the Veterans’ Committee.
So, if the issue was simply “Should [player] be in the Hall of Fame?” you might have a lot of “Yes” votes. But “... in the Hall of Fame on this ballot” is a different question, and should winnow even the biggest big Hall voter’s list here.
Which brings me to a final point: Each one of these player polls is a yes/no. Unlike a normal ballot, you’re not just checking “yes” for your guys. If you don’t check “no” on guys you don’t think should be in the Hall on this ballot, results will be skewed.
We’ll see how all this wrangles out. On a BBWAA ballot that’s expected to yield just one Hall-of-Famer in the Cooperstown election, it seems like an OK time to experiment.
Voting ends next Sunday night, January 23. We’ll post a story about the results the next day.
Also, if you read South Side Sox on Google AMP and Apple News, you’ve undoubtedly seen that our polls don’t show up there, so you’ll need to use another venue to get to SSS and vote.
Resources
Baseball-Reference’s Hall of Fame ballot grid
Jay Jaffe’s extremely good candidate bios at FanGraphs.
Adam Darowski’s Hall of Stats, which enshrines the 239 most worthy players in majors history.
Poll
Should BARRY BONDS be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
41%
Yes
-
58%
No
Poll
Should ROGER CLEMENS be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
36%
Yes
-
63%
No
Poll
Should ALEX RODRIGUEZ be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
34%
Yes
-
65%
No
Poll
Should CURT SCHILLING be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
38%
Yes
-
61%
No
Poll
Should SCOTT ROLEN be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
40%
Yes
-
59%
No
Poll
Should MANNY RAMIREZ be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
35%
Yes
-
64%
No
Poll
Should ANDRUW JONES be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
54%
Yes
-
45%
No
Poll
Should TODD HELTON be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
60%
Yes
-
39%
No
Poll
Should GARY SHEFFIELD be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
41%
Yes
-
58%
No
Poll
Should ANDY PETTITTE be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
18%
Yes
-
81%
No
Poll
Should BOBBY ABREU be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
19%
Yes
-
80%
No
Poll
Should MARK BUEHRLE be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
65%
Yes
-
34%
No
Poll
Should SAMMY SOSA be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
24%
Yes
-
75%
No
Poll
Should TIM HUDSON be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
9%
Yes
-
90%
No
Poll
Should JEFF KENT be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
28%
Yes
-
71%
No
Poll
Should DAVID ORTIZ be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
71%
Yes
-
28%
No
Poll
Should TORII HUNTER be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
21%
Yes
-
78%
No
Poll
Should MARK TEIXEIRA be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
5%
Yes
-
94%
No
Poll
Should JIMMY ROLLINS be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
20%
Yes
-
80%
No
Poll
Should OMAR VIZQUEL be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
30%
Yes
-
69%
No
Poll
Should JAKE PEAVY be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
6%
Yes
-
93%
No
Poll
Should CARL CRAWFORD be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
0%
Yes
-
100%
No
Poll
Should BILLY WAGNER be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
33%
Yes
-
66%
No
Poll
Should JUSTIN MORNEAU be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
5%
Yes
-
94%
No
Poll
Should JOE NATHAN be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
7%
Yes
-
92%
No
Poll
Should PRINCE FIELDER be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
8%
Yes
-
91%
No
Poll
Should A.J. PIERZYNSKI be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
25%
Yes
-
75%
No
Poll
Should JONATHAN PAPELBON be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
2%
Yes
-
97%
No
Poll
Should TIM LINCECUM be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
11%
Yes
-
88%
No
Poll
Should RYAN HOWARD be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?
-
11%
Yes
-
88%
No
