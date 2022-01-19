Today in White Sox History: January 19

1909

Chicago White Sox owner Charles Comiskey purchased a piece of land on the corner of 35th and Shields from Roxanna Bowen. The site would be used to build Comiskey Park, starting in March 1910.

1934

Shoeless Joe Jackson, who had applied for reinstatement after being banned in the aftermath of the Black Sox scandal, had his request denied by commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis.

1972

Early Wynn, who helped the White Sox to the 1959 pennant, was elected to the Hall of Fame with 76% of the vote. Sandy Koufax and Yogi Berra were elected along with him. Wynn made it on his fourth ballot, earning 27.9%, 46.7%, and 66.7% before crossing the 75% threshold.