South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 96: Everhett Hazelwood

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´2´´

210 pounds

Age: 22

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system: 17

A native of Mission Viejo, Calif., Hazelwood stayed in-state to play college ball for Palomar CC (San Marcos). While he got hit fairly hard as a freshman reliever, Hazelwood produced far better results as a sophomore starter, with a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 64 innings.

Upon transferring to Kansas University for his junior season, he encountered some difficulties in a four-game stint as a starter, as he posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.69 WHIP prior to the pandemic shutdown. Able to return as a redshirt junior in 2021, Hazelwood’s struggles continued, as he produced a 6.87 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 16 appearances (12 starts). In 55 innings for the Jayhawks, he relinquished 53 hits, 41 walks (15.8%) and 53 strikeouts (20.4%). When given the opportunity to return to Kansas as a redshirt senior or sign with the White Sox as an undrafted free agent, Hazelwood chose the latter.

Based upon his early results in the White Sox organization this year, it seems Hazelwood made the correct choice. After a decent, if unsensational, seven-game stint with the ACL Sox in which he produced a 4.15 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, Hazelwood pitched his final three games with Kannapolis and relinquished just two hits while striking out four in five innings. Combined with both teams, he compiled a 2.63 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 13 2⁄3 innings by limiting opponents to 12 hits (.231 OBA) and three walks (5.5%) while fanning 13 (23.6%).

While there wasn’t a lot to get excited about when reviewing his college performance, Hazelwood did consistently post good strikeout rates. He certainly looked good in his small professional sample size last year, so it’s possible some adjustments were made. He was clearly older than his competition in the ACL, but was age-appropriate with Kannapolis. Thus, it seems likely Hazelwood will begin next year with Winston-Salem. Due to the high amount of higher-end starting prospects for that squad next year, Hazelwood seems a more viable option out of the pen.

