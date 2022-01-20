South Side Sox Podcast 80 — 2022 Hall of Fame Voting

So, with our South Side Sox ballot released on Monday, it’s time to talk about the many worthy Hall of Fame candidates who will fall short of election when our results are announced on January 24. Podcast stalwarts Adrian Serrano and Zach Hayes join Brett Ballantini for the roundtable:

Changes in the SSS voting process allows for more than 10 votes per ballot, and provides instant updates on where each candidate stands. Has that changed the overall voting patterns of our readers?

By Wednesday night’s recording, just four of 30 candidates had reached even 50% support — perhaps just two you’d expect. Do PEDs still loom over this group?

Most overrated names on the ballot, relative to their support: David Ortiz and ... Scott Rolen

Most underrated: Tim Hudson, Bobby Abreu, Torii Hunter

What do Billy Wagner and Devin Hester have in common?

With a dreary incoming class of candidates in 2023, will we just be talking about mostly the same group of underachieving candidates a year from now?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.