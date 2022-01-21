Lockout Cryptosoxery #6

This week’s Cryptosoxery quiz is a piece of advice from an all-time White Sox great who might today be relegated to being a fill-in in Double-A.

First, though, the answer to last week’s quiz, a quote from a Hall of Fame pitcher who had a brief stint managing with the White Sox.

I never took the game home with me. I always left it in some bar. — Bob Lemon

Sentiments White Sox fans can heartily empathize with.

Lemon was named Manager of the Year in 1977 for taking the White Sox from the depths of awfulness under Paul Richards to 90 wins. Short leash in those days, though — he was canned after starting 34-40 in 1978 and replaced by Larry Doby, who fared much worse. Lemon went to the Yankees, to become Manager of the Year again.

For this week’s Cryptosoxery, we turn to another Hall-of-Famer baseball person:

XNN WOXNN OSV, XNN VUV-YUDSB MRLLSBW, OGWL NSXBV LU JGVL DSNN. RL’W

MXNH AUGB IXOS. — VSNNRS HUZ

For those new to cryptoquotes, they’re letter-for-letter substitutions, same letters throughout the quote ... a P might be an H, a B a K, etc. To solve the puzzle, look for the most common letters — think Scrabble one-pointers or Wheel of Fortune favorites — and common words. In this case, the speaker’s name should be fairly easy to figure out and lead to the solution.

Thanks again to wordles.com’s magic encryption machine. The answer and a new edition of Cryptosoxery next week.