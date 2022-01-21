South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 78: Carlos Hinestroza

Carlos Hinestroza
Right-Handed Relief Pitcher
6´1´´
190 pounds
Age: 19
SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system: 12
Carlos Hinestroza put together a very solid campaign for the DSL White Sox in 2021, although his strikeouts were a bit lower than what fans would expect. In 22 relief outings totaling 36 2⁄3 innings, he relinquished 30 hits (.233 OBA) and 12 walks (8.0%) while fanning 27 (18.0%) on his way to a 2.45 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.
A native of Panama, Hinestroza also fared much better against same-sided hitters (.210 OBA, 1.05 WHIP) than lefties (.271 OBA, 1.54). The disparity likely suggests he’ll need to establish a changeup (or at least develop a better one) to help neutralize lefties. Hinestroza’s low strikeout ratio indicates he doesn’t have a blazing heater, but at least he helped his cause by limiting his walks and keeping the ball down (48.5% ground ball rate). Hinestroza likely will begin next season with the ACL squad.
