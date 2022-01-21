South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 78: Carlos Hinestroza

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´1´´

190 pounds

Age: 19

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system: 12

Carlos Hinestroza put together a very solid campaign for the DSL White Sox in 2021, although his strikeouts were a bit lower than what fans would expect. In 22 relief outings totaling 36 2⁄3 innings, he relinquished 30 hits (.233 OBA) and 12 walks (8.0%) while fanning 27 (18.0%) on his way to a 2.45 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.

A native of Panama, Hinestroza also fared much better against same-sided hitters (.210 OBA, 1.05 WHIP) than lefties (.271 OBA, 1.54). The disparity likely suggests he’ll need to establish a changeup (or at least develop a better one) to help neutralize lefties. Hinestroza’s low strikeout ratio indicates he doesn’t have a blazing heater, but at least he helped his cause by limiting his walks and keeping the ball down (48.5% ground ball rate). Hinestroza likely will begin next season with the ACL squad.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP

79. Gunnar Troutwine, C

80. Kade Mechals, RHSP

81: Caberea Weaver, CF

82. Layant Tapia, SS

83. Homer Cruz, RHRP

84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP

85. Jerry Burke, RHSP

86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP

87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP

88. Davis Martin, RHSP

89. Tyler Osik, 1B

90. Samil Polanco, 3B

91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP

92. Pauly Milto, RHRP

93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

94. Colby Smelley, C

95. Manuel Guariman, C

96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP

97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP

98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP

99. Anderson Comas, RF

100. Jake Elliott, RHRP