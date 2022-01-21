South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 77: Craig Dedelow

Right Fielder

6´4´´

210 pounds

Age: 27

SSS rank among all right fielders in the system: 9

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 86

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 45

Craig Dedelow was a three-sport athlete in high school for a short time, before a broken arm ended his prep football career during his freshman year. However, he continued to excel in both basketball and baseball. Dedelow played power forward on the No. 1-ranked basketball team in his home state of Indiana during his senior year, but when he failed to garner collegiate recruiting attention on the hardwood he realized baseball was his sport.

At IU, Dedelow made the most of his opportunity, and after his junior year was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 34th round of the 2016 draft. Instead of signing a professional contract, Dedelow opted to return to college for his senior season. There, his hard work and dedication to strength training resulted in a power surge, as Dedelow hit 19 long balls during his final season, surpassing his previous three years’ combined total. The power surge opened some eyes and Dedelow was selected by the White Sox in the 10th round of the 2017 draft. He continued mashing during his rookie ball debut at Great Falls, authoring a fantastic .321/.353/.574 slash line that included a dozen round-trippers.

Dedelow came into the 2018 season with high hopes, kicking off his first full pro season as the primary left fielder for the Kannapolis Intimidators. At the end of the first half, Dedelow was one of eight Intimidators earning a selection as a SAL All-Star, and he showcased his plus raw power by finishing as the runner-up in the Home Run Derby. But after the All-Star break Dedelow’s stat line dropped off precipitously, as he slashed .214/.261/.381 in spite of doubling his first half home run total.

Dedelow advanced to Winston-Salem for the 2019 season and fairly well duplicated his 2018 numbers from Low-A, slashing ,245/.307/.445 and driving out a personal professional-best 18 homers. Advancement to Birmingham, however, was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic shutdown.

Birmingham’s not an easy place to hit, as while the dimensions aren’t particularly overwhelming, balls simply don’t carry well in the evening air there. Thus, it was expected to be a challenge for Dedelow in 2021. While he did produce his share of extra-base hits, his numbers were relatively underwhelming overall. For the year, he slashed .224/.315/.423 with 20 doubles, one triple, 17 homers, 56 RBIs, three stolen bases, 46 walks, 138 strikeouts and a 104 wRC+. He did attain a career-high walk rate, but also hit his career worst in strikeout rate. Inconsistencies with Dedelow’s swing seem to be the biggest culprit for his whiffs.

Thanks in part to the pandemic and his ever-so-slow rise in the system, Dedelow played against competition about 1.5 years years younger in 2021. Thus, while he’s still a prospect, he’s not rated high in the White Sox organization. However, with his left-handed bat that produces extra-base hits regularly and his ability to play all outfield positions, Dedelow could open some eyes if he gets the opportunity to play in Charlotte’s Truist Field next year.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

77. Craig Dedelow, RF

