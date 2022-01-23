South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 76: Dario Borrero

Dario Borrero
First Baseman
6´5´´
190 pounds
Age: 18
SSS rank among all first basemen in the system: 3
At his age (well, any age, really), Dario Borrero is a large individual.
When the Venezuela native was signed by Marco Paddy to a minor league contract, he had this to say: “He’s going to have a lot of power. The intriguing thing about him is he can hit line-to-line. He handles pitchers, goes the other way when he has to, reads the breaking ball very well. He’s a very impressive kid. You normally don’t see Venezuelan players that tall with that kind of swing, being left-handed.”
In five games in 2021 totaling 16 at-bats, Borrero slashed an impressive .357/.438/.429 with a double, two stolen bases, a walk and two strikeouts. Unfortunately, he missed the season from July 20 on due to an undisclosed injury.
Providing the injury doesn’t limit his range going forward, Borrero could be a versatile first baseman who could play both corner spots. Even with the extremely small sample size, it’s easy to project Borrero onto the ACL roster next year. However, it’s possible the organization may have him return to the DSL instead.
2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects
76. Dario Borrero, 1B
77. Craig Dedelow, RF
78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP
79. Gunnar Troutwine, C
80. Kade Mechals, RHSP
81: Caberea Weaver, CF
82. Layant Tapia, SS
83. Homer Cruz, RHRP
84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP
85. Jerry Burke, RHSP
86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP
87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP
88. Davis Martin, RHSP
89. Tyler Osik, 1B
90. Samil Polanco, 3B
91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP
92. Pauly Milto, RHRP
93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP
94. Colby Smelley, C
95. Manuel Guariman, C
96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP
97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP
98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP
99. Anderson Comas, RF
100. Jake Elliott, RHRP
Loading comments...