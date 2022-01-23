South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 76: Dario Borrero

First Baseman

6´5´´

190 pounds

Age: 18

SSS rank among all first basemen in the system: 3

At his age (well, any age, really), Dario Borrero is a large individual.

When the Venezuela native was signed by Marco Paddy to a minor league contract, he had this to say: “He’s going to have a lot of power. The intriguing thing about him is he can hit line-to-line. He handles pitchers, goes the other way when he has to, reads the breaking ball very well. He’s a very impressive kid. You normally don’t see Venezuelan players that tall with that kind of swing, being left-handed.”

In five games in 2021 totaling 16 at-bats, Borrero slashed an impressive .357/.438/.429 with a double, two stolen bases, a walk and two strikeouts. Unfortunately, he missed the season from July 20 on due to an undisclosed injury.

Providing the injury doesn’t limit his range going forward, Borrero could be a versatile first baseman who could play both corner spots. Even with the extremely small sample size, it’s easy to project Borrero onto the ACL roster next year. However, it’s possible the organization may have him return to the DSL instead.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

76. Dario Borrero, 1B

77. Craig Dedelow, RF

78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP

79. Gunnar Troutwine, C

80. Kade Mechals, RHSP

81: Caberea Weaver, CF

82. Layant Tapia, SS

83. Homer Cruz, RHRP

84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP

85. Jerry Burke, RHSP

86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP

87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP

88. Davis Martin, RHSP

89. Tyler Osik, 1B

90. Samil Polanco, 3B

91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP

92. Pauly Milto, RHRP

93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

94. Colby Smelley, C

95. Manuel Guariman, C

96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP

97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP

98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP

99. Anderson Comas, RF

100. Jake Elliott, RHRP