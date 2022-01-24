South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 75: Logan Glass

Center Fielder

6´4´´

215 pounds

Age: 20

SSS rank among all center fielders in the system: 5

2020 SSSP Top Prospect Ranking: 55

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 49

Logan Glass was quite the physical specimen for his Mustang H.S. (Okla.) varsity squad. According to Prep Baseball Report, he’s got a great arm and throws 92 mph from the mound, and his speed is better than average, as he runs the 60-yard-dash in 6.65. Also, according to PBR, his exit velocity sits at 96 mph, which is quite impressive.

Glass was verbally committed to Kansas, so the White Sox had to pry him from out of it after selecting him in the 22nd round of the 2019 draft. In 17 games for the AZL squad that year, Glass slashed an impressive .284/.342/.403 with five doubles, one homer, nine RBIs, one stolen base, two walks (2.7%) and 23 strikeouts (31.5%). Like all of his AZL teammates, Glass missed the 2020 season due to the pandemic shutdown.

The 2021 season did not go as hoped for Glass in his return to Arizona. In 45 games and 145 at-bats, he slashed just .159/.269/.310 with seven doubles, three triples, three homers, 15 RBIs, two stolen bases, 10 walks (6.0%, 78 strikeouts (46.7%)and a 58 wRC+. He did possess a 44.6% fly ball rate compared to a 32.6% grounder rate on batted balls, which is a good tendency with his power; however, Glass struck out nearly half of the time, which is deeply disconcerting. Even though he’s already spent two seasons in Arizona, Glass may need to spend a third in order to focus on better pitch recognition.

