South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 74: Godwin Bennett

Godwin Bennett
Right Fielder
6´2´´
170 pounds
Age: 19
SSS rank among all right fielders in the system: 8
Not much is known about this young Nicaraguan, but Godwin Bennett arguably produced the best season of any right fielder who finished the season in the White Sox rookie leagues. Signing after 2021’s International Signing Day on March 25, he actually got off to a fairly slow start. However, once the calendar turned to September, he slashed .298/.443/.574 with two homers and seven stolen bases. For the year, Bennett slashed .235/.337/.441 in 33 games with two doubles, three triples, four homers, 15 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 18 walks (17.0%), 35 strikeouts (33.0%) and 135 wRC+.
Based upon these results, and especially because he got better as the season progressed, Bennett likely will begin next season with the ACL Sox.
2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects
74. Godwin Bennett, RF
75. Logan Glass, CF
76. Dario Borrero, 1B
77. Craig Dedelow, RF
78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP
79. Gunnar Troutwine, C
80. Kade Mechals, RHSP
81: Caberea Weaver, CF
82. Layant Tapia, SS
83. Homer Cruz, RHRP
84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP
85. Jerry Burke, RHSP
86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP
87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP
88. Davis Martin, RHSP
89. Tyler Osik, 1B
90. Samil Polanco, 3B
91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP
92. Pauly Milto, RHRP
93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP
94. Colby Smelley, C
95. Manuel Guariman, C
96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP
97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP
98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP
99. Anderson Comas, RF
100. Jake Elliott, RHRP
