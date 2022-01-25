South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 74: Godwin Bennett

Right Fielder

6´2´´

170 pounds

Age: 19

SSS rank among all right fielders in the system: 8

Not much is known about this young Nicaraguan, but Godwin Bennett arguably produced the best season of any right fielder who finished the season in the White Sox rookie leagues. Signing after 2021’s International Signing Day on March 25, he actually got off to a fairly slow start. However, once the calendar turned to September, he slashed .298/.443/.574 with two homers and seven stolen bases. For the year, Bennett slashed .235/.337/.441 in 33 games with two doubles, three triples, four homers, 15 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 18 walks (17.0%), 35 strikeouts (33.0%) and 135 wRC+.

Based upon these results, and especially because he got better as the season progressed, Bennett likely will begin next season with the ACL Sox.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

74. Godwin Bennett, RF

