South Side Sox Podcast 81 — 2022 Hall of Fame Results, New Signings, and Movie Talk

With the results of both our South Side Sox Hall of Fame results and the BBWAA election of David Ortiz, we’re wrapping up all our Hall talk with this podcast, featuring the Indianapolis Field Office of Chrystal O’Keefe and Joe Resis, with moderator-trying-not-to-erupt-in-expletives Brett Ballantini:

The pros and cons of Ortiz in on the first ballot

The hypocrisy of Ortiz in on the first ballot, vis-a-vis at least Barry Bonds

Bye-bye Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa, Curt Schilling

Mark Buehrle survives ... but so does Torii Hunter

A rollout of our new vote this week, Best Baseball Movies, released concurrent with this podcast: Favorites, sleeper picks, least favorites

White Sox news: Welcome, Oscar Colás and Erick Hernández! How soon can you make it to the South Side?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.