BBWAA Breaks From SSS, Elects David Ortiz to the Hall of Fame

Last year, both SSS and the BBWAA failed to usher in a new member of the Hall of Fame.

In 2022, the patsies at the BBWAA did manage to push forward David Oritz into Cooperstown, while SSS held firm, with no honorees.

In spite of SSS readers being allowed to vote for more than 10 candidates, in many instances we were more stingy with our choices than the BBWAA. Overall, we had broader support for players, as many more candidates fell off of the BBWAA ballot. But in terms of the candidates closest to election, our vote was much tougher than the BBWAA, with Bonds polling -25%, Clemens -27%, Rolen -24%, and so on.

Let’s take a look at how the BBWAA contrasted with our election.

David Ortiz, BBWAA: 78%, elected to the Hall of Fame

David Ortiz, SSS: 71%

Barry Bonds, BBWAA: 66%, falls off of the ballot

Barry Bonds, SSS: 41%, falls off of the ballot

Roger Clemens, BBWAA: 65%, falls off of the ballot

Roger Clemens, SSS: 38%, falls off of the ballot

Scott Rolen, BBWAA: 63%

Scott Rolen, SSS: 39%

Curt Schilling, BBWAA: 59%, falls off of the ballot

Curt Schilling, SSS: 43%, falls off of the ballot

Todd Helton, BBWAA: 52%

Todd Helton, SSS: 57%

Billy Wagner, BBWAA: 51%

Billy Wagner, SSS: 39%

Andruw Jones, BBWAA: 41%

Andruw Jones, SSS: 55%

Gary Sheffield, BBWAA: 41%

Gary Sheffield, SSS: 38%

Álex Rodríguez, BBWAA: 34%

Álex Rodríguez, SSS: 31%

Jeff Kent, BBWAA: 33%

Jeff Kent, SSS: 30%

Manny Ramirez, BBWAA: 29%

Manny Ramirez, SSS: 39%

Omar Vizquel, BBWAA: 24%

Omar Vizquel, SSS: 31%

Sammy Sosa, BBWAA: 19%, falls off of the ballot

Sammy Sosa, SSS: 21%, falls off of the ballot

Andy Pettitte, BBWAA: 11%

Andy Pettitte, SSS: 18%

Jimmy Rollins, BBWAA: 9%

Jimmy Rollins, SSS: 21%

Bobby Abreu, BBWAA: 9%

Bobby Abreu, SSS: 18%

Mark Buehrle, BBWAA: 6%

Mark Buehrle, SSS: 73%

Torii Hunter, BBWAA: 5%

Torii Hunter, SSS: 22%

Joe Nathan, BBWAA: 4%, falls off of the ballot

Joe Nathan, SSS: 9%

Tim Hudson, BBWAA: 3%, falls off of the ballot

Tim Hudson, SSS: 11%

Tim Lincecum, BBWAA: 2%, falls off of the ballot

Tim Lincecum, SSS: 11%

Ryan Howard, BBWAA: 2%, falls off of the ballot

Ryan Howard, SSS: 10%

Mark Teixeira: 2%, falls off of the ballot

Mark Teixeira: 4%, falls off of the ballot

Justin Morneau, BBWAA: 1%, falls off of the ballot

Justin Morneau, SSS: 7%

Jonathan Papelbon, BBWAA: 1%, falls off of the ballot

Jonathan Papelbon, SSS: 3%, falls off of the ballot

Prince Fielder, BBWAA: 1%, falls off of the ballot

Prince Fielder, SSS: 8%

A.J. Pierzynski, BBWAA: 1%, falls off of the ballot

A.J. Pierzynski, SSS: 26%

Carl Crawford, BBWAA: 0%, falls off of the ballot

Carl Crawford: 2%, falls off of the ballot

Jake Peavy, BBWAA: 0%, falls off of the ballot

Jake Peavy, SSS: 7%