From the dropping of their initial White Stockings moniker in 1904, just four years after the franchise’s founding, the White Sox have never been shy about rebranding.

So why has a team that has featured no less than 19 separate primary logos in its history been anchored down with the same logo now going on 31 years?

Don’t get me wrong — the current logo is an absolute classic. The old English “SOX” logo that debuted back in 1991 feels effortless and cool, but a lot of Sox fans feel similarly about the 70’s and 80’s “Batterman” logo that lasted less than half the amount of time (an intermittent 15 years, from 1976-90).

Why stop at one classic logo (or two!) when the next one is right around the corner?

That’s what I am setting out to do.

Did anyone ask for this? No.

Am I qualified? Again, no.

Is it going to be an adventure? Hell yeah.

Most importantly, I may be one of the only fans dumb enough to take on this impossible task of following up some of the most memorable logos in sports history.

Doesn’t that sound fun?

Between now and whenever we get baseball again, I am going to try to bring you all one new option each week to be considered for the new White Sox logo. They won’t all be good. In fact, a lot of them might border on crimes against humanity, but you can’t make a baseball logo omelette without breaking a few eggs!

I would love to see some of your suggestions as well. Go ahead and use #SSSWhiteSoxRebrand on Twitter, and I will try to include any of your entries in the weekly post.

Then, at some point we will have a vote to hear from all of you to pick out our ultimate winner, and we can officially begin requesting the team to adopt it at their earliest convenience.

With all that said, let’s start it off easy with a little warmup to get the creative juices flowing.

Presenting Rebranding the White Sox logo #1:

Let me know what you think of this look!

I’m excited to see what we can come up with.