Lockout Cryptosoxery #7

The end of January, and the lockout continues, with no end or even middle in sight, and the weather in Chicago has been terrible.

What better time to drag out a favorite White Sox fan object of hate? Or, if you think hate is too much, great disdain. But you probably won’t think hate is too much.

First, though, the answer to last week’s Cryptosoxery, words spoken by one of the greatest Sox players ever:

“All small men, all non-power hitters, must learn to bunt well. It’s half your game.”

— Nellie Fox

From our comments sections, it’s obvious that many SSS readers would disagree. But, then, most SSS readers aren’t in the Hall of Fame.

Of course, Fox spoke long ago. If he were doing so today, he might even add “and so should all left-handed hitters regardless of size, to beat the shift and force defenses to play them straight up.” Which would get the commenters even more riled.

Speaking of getting fans riled, up, few of our own players could aggravate us more than the speaker of this week’s quote:

E QVHC IK NWEM GVLRERX YRU E MYEU NV GZ MCBS, ‘MCBS, E NWERH QC RCCU NV

KYLNZ NVUYZ.’” — REDH MQEMWCL

Short quotes can make for more difficult puzzles, because you’ve got a smaller sample size of letters to work with, but the one-letter word, description of the speaker and fact that “Adam Eaton” is the wrong number of letters in the name should help.

For those new to cryptoquotes, they’re simple letter substitutions, same letter throughout ... a Z might be a G, an F a K and so on. You solve by looking for the most common letters — favorites of Wheel of Fortune and Scrabble one-pointers.

As usual, thanks to the folks at wordles.com for their magic encryption machine. This week’s answer and a new edition of Cryptosoxery next week.