South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 95: Manuel Guariman

Catcher

6´0´´

190 pounds

Age: 18

SSS rank among all catchers in the system: 7

When the official signing of Manuel Guariman was announced on International Signing Day on January 15, 2021, he was under the shadow of bigger names like Yoelqui Céspedes and Norge Vera. While this indeed was the case, Marco Paddy and the Sox organization knew what they had in the young Venezuelan, as they signed him to a $475,000 bonus. Touted as a power-hitting catcher, the Sox were likening him to a young Salvador Pérez — high praise indeed.

Guariman quickly established himself as one of the best-hitting catchers in the White Sox system, and didn’t really relinquish that role for the remainder of 2021. For the year, he slashed .317/.378/.366 in 31 games with three doubles, a triple, 15 RBIs, six walks (5.4%) and 11 strikeouts (9.9%) for a 116 wRC+. True, Guariman was essentially a singles hitter for the DSL squad, but the last offensive tool good hitters eventually develop is usually power.

Guariman was successful in thwarting just 16% of stolen base attempts, but it’s hard to determine if those struggles were because of his arm or instead due to pitchers not holding runners properly. Regardless, he’s a surefire lock to develop his defensive and power skills with a promotion Stateside in 2022.

