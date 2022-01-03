2022 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 5

If you’re unsure of what this is, read our Top Prospect Vote primer.

This was a major battle among Oscar Colás, Colson Montgomery and Yoelqui Céspedes. At the 150-vote mark it was a virtual tie, but the last 20 that flew in before polls closed made it a relatively decisive win for Colás (31%, 53 of 170 votes). For good measure, Céspedes wasn’t just passed by Colás, but Montgomery — setting up a frantic battle in the No. 5 prospect vote.

Of course, Chicago’s newest Cuban isn’t officially a member of the White Sox yet — the announcement should come this month — but we couldn’t risk skipping Colás in our poll this year, or inserting him too late in the process.

This is Colás’ first year in our prospect poll. Last year, Nick Madrigal was voted the No. 4 prospect by SSS readers.

New addition Micker Adolfo fared well in his first vote, finishing fourth at 8%.

Last year’s No. 29 SSS-voted prospect, Yolbert Sánchez, now joins the ballot.

Right Fielder

Age 25

2018 SSS poll ranking 10

2019 SSS poll ranking 7

2020 SSS poll ranking 9

2021 SSS poll ranking 11

2021 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Overall 2021 stats 101 games ▪️ 25 HR ▪️ 69 RBI ▪️ .245/.311/.520 ▪️ 4-of-4 SB ▪️ 31 BB ▪️ 138 K

The 2021 season was Adolfo’s best as a pro, but may have come too late, as he will be exposed to waivers if he doesn’t break camp with the White Sox in 2022.

Center Fielder

Age 24

2021 SSS poll ranking 7

2021 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Overall 2021 stats 72 games ▪️ 8 HR ▪️ 27 RBI ▪️ .285/.350/.463 ▪️ 16 BB ▪️ 83 BB ▪️ 18-of-24 SB

Céspedes saw his season delayed by visa issues, and his first two weeks or so were spend at DH. He also had an underwhelming showing in the Arizona Fall League (22 strikeouts in 19 games, .466 OPS).

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 21

2021 SSS poll ranking 10

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 stats 3-9 ▪️ 23 starts ▪️ 83 IP ▪️ 4.99 ERA ▪️ 79 K ▪️ 56 BB ▪️ 1.723 WHIP

Dalquist managed to stay healthy in 2021, unlike his rotation counterparts Matthew Thompson and Jared Kelley. While solid but unspectacular, Dalquist may have positioned himself as the first of the trio to see Winston-Salem.

Erick Hernández

Left Fielder

Age 17

2021 High Level N/A

While not officially a member of the White Sox organization until January 2022, it is widely assumed that Hernández will join the White Sox organization. He bats left, and has been comped — for what comping is worth — to Juan Soto. He is still just 16 years old, not turning 17 until January.

Third Baseman

Age 19

2021 High Level ACL White Sox (Rookie)

Overall 2021 stats 28 games ▪️ 3 HR ▪️ 15 RBI ▪️ .212/.287/.337 ▪️ 8 BB ▪️ 42 BB

Kath was the second round draft choice of the White Sox in 2021, out of Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 20

2021 SSS poll ranking 5

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 stats 0-7 ▪️ 12 starts ▪️ 23 2⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 7.61 ERA ▪️ 26 BB ▪️ 27 K ▪️ 2.113 WHIP

Kelley sat with shoulder issues for almost two months in the middle of the season.

Colson Montgomery

Shortstop

Age 20

2021 High Level ACL White Sox (Rookie)

Overall 2021 stats 26 games ▪️ 0 HR ▪️ 7 RBI ▪️ .287/.396/.362 ▪️ 13 BB ▪️ 22 K

Montgomery was the first round draft choice of the White Sox in 2021, out of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind.

Third Baseman

Age 20

2020 SSS poll ranking 33

2021 SSS poll ranking 21

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 stats 115 games ▪️ 13 HR ▪️ 57 RBI ▪️ .244/.345/.415 ▪️ 13-of-17 SB ▪️ 51 BB ▪️ 110 K

Second Baseman

Age 25

2021 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age vs. High Level -0.5

Overall 2021 stats 99 games ▪️ 9 HR ▪️ 42 RBI ▪️ .308/.352/.419 ▪️ 5-of-6 SB ▪️ 23 BB ▪️ 49 BB

Sánchez’s promotion to Double-A marked the first time he played younger than the average age of his level, and it was notable and extremely encouraging that he had his best stretch as a pro while with the Barons. Also notable was Sánchez killing it — albeit with sparse playing time (12 games) — in the Arizona Fall League at season’s end: .400/.533/.514. The middle infielder will move to Charlotte to begin 2022 and will have a chance to make an impact on the South Side, as well.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 21

2020 SSS poll ranking 12

2021 SSS poll ranking 10

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 stats 2-9 ▪️ 20 starts ▪️ 73 ⅔ IP ▪️ 5.99 ERA ▪️ 78 K ▪️ 38 BB ▪️ 1.683 WHIP

Thompson battled some injury issues in his first full pro season, sitting out for a month in June-July.