South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 70: Randel Mondesi

Right Fielder

6´3´´

190 pounds

Age: 19

SSS rank among all right fielders in the system: 3

Randel Mondesi, as the son of former major leaguer Raul and younger brother of Royals shortstop Adalberto, certainly has big shoes to fill. He signed with the White Sox last February 21, and got off to a good start in 2021 for the DSL squad; he slashed .267/.353/.300 in July, but started slumping halfway through August and ultimately spent his remaining time on the injured list beginning on September 1. It’s very likely he played hurt, which essentially watered down his overall results.

In 25 games totaling 70 at-bats, Mondesi hit .229/.349/.314 with three doubles, one homer, four RBIs, six-of-seven stolen bases, 10 walks (12.0%), 26 strikeouts (31.3%) and 95 wRC+. Despite his lack of power, Mondesi has the build that seems conducive to hitting extra-base hits. Provided he’s healthy, he’ll likely begin the 2022 season with the ACL Sox.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

