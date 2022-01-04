Today in White Sox History: January 4

1993

The Sox signed oft-injured outfielder Ellis Burks to a one-year contract. Burks would have a breakout season in 1993, and finally stop the revolving door in right field — at least for that season.

Burks hit 17 homers with 71 RBIs for the year, hitting .275. He caught the final out to clinch the division title that season, as well. Unfortunately, GM Ron Schueler wouldn’t give Burks the multiyear deal he was looking for after the season; the outfielder left for Colorado, where he became an All-Star.