South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 92: Pauly Milto

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´3´´

245 pounds

Age: 25

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system: 16

Pauly Milto, a native of Greenwood, Ind., stayed close to home to pitch for Indiana University. He gradually evolved from reliever to starter for the Hoosiers, capping his college career with an 8-5 record, 3.51 ERA and 1.11 WHIP as a senior. In 14 starts totaling 95 innings, he surrendered just 89 hits (.265 OBA) and 16 walks (3.6%) while striking out 94 (21.0%). As a result, the White Sox selected Milto in the 23rd round of the 2019 draft. (It has now become a nearly annual occurrence for Hoosiers to be drafted by the White Sox, as recent selections have also included Craig Dedelow, Jonathan Stiever, Logan Sowers and Tommy Sommer.)

The Indiana alumnus quickly made a great impression with the Great Falls Voyagers in 2019, as Milto posted an incredible 1.88 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and five saves in 19 relief outings. In those innings. Milto relinquished just 22 hits and seven walks while fanning 26. What helped Milto was keeping the ball down in the high Montana altitude, as grounders were hit against his offerings at an incredible 63.2% rate.

After losing 2020 to the pandemic, Milto spent the first two weeks of 2021 with Winston-Salem, but after three relief outings for the Dash totaling five innings he was placed on the injured list. He returned on July 3 to begin a rehab assignment with the ACL White Sox, before wending his way to Kannapolis. Despite posting good results in both places, things still weren’t quite right for the big righty, and he ended his season with a two-inning relief with the Cannon Ballers on July 25. In nine appearances this year totaling 14 2⁄3 innings, Milto managed to compile a respectable 3.07 ERA and 1.16 WHIP by allowing 11 hits (.208 OBA) and six walks (10.0%) while fanning 20 (33.3%).

Milto’s repertoire includes a 94-95 mph heater, a two-seam fastball, wipeout slider and changeup. He succeeds by keeping the ball down, throwing strikes and changing speeds. In the last two years, he’s combined for fewer than 15 innings of work. He will turn 25 next March, so it seems his best option to advance beyond Double-A would be as a reliever despite his loaded arsenal. If healthy enough, Milto likely will begin the 2022 season with Birmingham.

