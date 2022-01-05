Today in White Sox History: January 5

1925

The French love baseball! Well, at least that was the impression that the French Baseball Federation gave during the White Sox vs. New York Giants tour of Europe, giving silver medals to Charles Comiskey, John McGraw and Hughie Jennings in appreciation.

The tour, however, was a failure, with meager attendance ending the tour with a deficit of $20,000. It was Comiskey’s final offseason traveling tour.

1927

Commissioner Landis started a hearing on Black Sox shortstop Swede Risberg’s allegations on baseball betting — prior to 1919. Risberg claimed that the Detroit Tigers threw a four-game series to the White Sox in 1917, and in return the White Sox gave two games back to Detroit in 1919. However, because the only inappropriate behavior with any evidence attached is White Sox players giving $45 apiece to the Detroit pitching staff, for defeating the Red Sox in a late-season series, helping the White Sox clinch the 1917 pennant. Ultimately, Landis clears everyone involved, disputing any truth that games were “thrown” given the White Sox were merely rewarding fellow players for winning a game(s).