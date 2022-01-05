South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 91: Manuel Veloz

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´2´´

185 pounds

Age: 21

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system: 15

Manuel Veloz, a native Venezuelan, not only enjoyed the best year of any reliever for the DSL White Sox, but may have actually posted the best year of any White Sox reliever in 2019. He actually signed an international contract with the White Sox just a couple of weeks before the 2019 DSL season started. In 15 outings (one start), he posted an incredible 0.91 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in 39 2⁄3 innings. In those frames, he allowed just 25 hits (.179 OBA) and seven walks (4.7%) while striking out 42 (28.2%).

As a surprise to some, after the missed 2020 pandemic season Veloz returned to the DSL squad for 2021 and his role changed considerably. Instead of the closer role, Veloz began the year as a starter but finished primarily in long relief. In 12 appearances (four starts) totaling 46 1⁄3 innings, he relinquished 51 hits (.279 OBA) and just three walks (1.6%) and 47 strikeouts (24.6%). As compared to 2019, he was far more hittable and surrendered more fly balls (a 43.2% ground ball rate compared to 64.5% in 2019). While his strikeout rate dipped while allowing more hits, Veloz helped himself by limiting free passes to an absolute bare minimum.

While he was slightly younger than the average Dominican player in 2019, Veloz was about two years older than his competition this year. Not much about Veloz is known presently, but it is believed the White Sox organization wanted to stretch him out because his stuff is probably better suited for longer work instead of high-leverage situations.

While Emerson Talavera and Carlos Hinestroza should advance to the ACL in 2022, it’s entirely conceivable that Veloz actually pitches in Kannapolis as a long reliever due to his age and advanced ability to throw strikes while keeping the ball down.

