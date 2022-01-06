2022 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 7

If you’re unsure of what this is, read our Top Prospect Vote primer.

After some tight fights recently, Yoelqui Céspedes cruised to the win as the No. 6 SSS-voted prospect, with 41% (63 of 154 votes).

This is Céspedes’ second year in our prospect poll earning the No 6 spot a year ago as well, with 59%.

New addition Romy González exploded onto his first ballot, finishing as the runner-up, with 13%. Yolbert Sánchez also leapfrogged Micker Adolfo in the poll for third place, if only by a small margin. The three right-handed starters have now sunk to the very bottom of the ballot.

This time, another righty starter, Sean Burke, hops into the fray for his first time on our ballot.

South Side Sox Top White Sox Prospects for 2022

Norge Vera — 29% (Burger 18%, Rodríguez 14%, Céspedes 13%, Colás 12%, Montgomery 8%, Kath/Kelley 2.1%, Ramos 1.7%, Hernández 0.8%) Jake Burger — 43% (Rodríguez 21%, Colás 12%, Céspedes 11%, Montgomery 9%, Kelley 1.3%, Ramos/Thompson/Kath/Hernández 0.6%) José Rodríguez — 38% (Céspedes 21%, Colás/Montgomery 18%, Kath 2%, Thompson 1.2%, Kelley/Ramos/Dalquist/Hernández 0.6%) Oscar Colás — 31% (Montgomery 28%, Céspedes 24%, Adolfo 8%, Kelley/Hernández 2.4%, Kath 1.8%, Thompson 1.2%, Ramos/Dalquist/0.6%) Colson Montgomery — 41% (Céspedes 33%, Adolfo 8%, Sánchez 5%, Kelley 4%, Kath 3%, Ramos/Hernández 2%, Dalquist 1.3%, Thompson 0.6%) Yoelqui Céspedes — 55% (González 13%, Sánchez 10%, Adolfo 7%, Kath 4.4%, Ramos/Hernández 3.7%, Kelley 3%, Dalquist 1%, Thompson 0%)

Right Fielder

Age 25

2018 SSS poll ranking 10

2019 SSS poll ranking 7

2020 SSS poll ranking 9

2021 SSS poll ranking 11

2021 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Overall 2021 stats 101 games ▪️ 25 HR ▪️ 69 RBI ▪️ .245/.311/.520 ▪️ 4-of-4 SB ▪️ 31 BB ▪️ 138 K

The 2021 season was Adolfo’s best as a pro, but may have come too late, as he will be exposed to waivers if he doesn’t break camp with the White Sox in 2022.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 22

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 pro stats 0-1 ▪️ 7 starts ▪️ 17 IP ▪️ 2.65 ERA ▪️ 25 K ▪️ 11 BB ▪️ 1.235 WHIP

Burke was the third round selection of the White Sox in the 2021, coming out of the University of Maryland. He was 8-3 with a 2.97 ERA over his two seasons with the Terrapins.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 21

2021 SSS poll ranking 10

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 stats 3-9 ▪️ 23 starts ▪️ 83 IP ▪️ 4.99 ERA ▪️ 79 K ▪️ 56 BB ▪️ 1.723 WHIP

Dalquist managed to stay healthy in 2021, unlike his rotation counterparts Matthew Thompson and Jared Kelley. While solid but unspectacular, Dalquist may have positioned himself as the first of the trio to see Winston-Salem.

Romy González

Shortstop

Age 25

2021 High Level White Sox (MLB)

Overall 2021 MiLB stats 93 games ▪️ 24 HR ▪️ 61 RBI ▪️ .283/.364/.532 ▪️ 43 BB ▪️ 122 K ▪️ 24-of-30 SB

Last season was González’s first-ever at shortstop as a pro, and ended up with a .942 fielding percentage, with 15 errors.

Erick Hernández

Left Fielder

Age 17

2021 High Level N/A

While not officially a member of the White Sox organization until January 2022, it is widely assumed that Hernández will join the White Sox organization. He bats left, and has been comped — for what comping is worth — to Juan Soto. He is still just 16 years old, not turning 17 until January.

Third Baseman

Age 19

2021 High Level ACL White Sox (Rookie)

Overall 2021 stats 28 games ▪️ 3 HR ▪️ 15 RBI ▪️ .212/.287/.337 ▪️ 8 BB ▪️ 42 BB

Kath was the second round draft choice of the White Sox in 2021, out of Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 20

2021 SSS poll ranking 5

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 stats 0-7 ▪️ 12 starts ▪️ 23 2⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 7.61 ERA ▪️ 26 BB ▪️ 27 K ▪️ 2.113 WHIP

Kelley sat with shoulder issues for almost two months in the middle of the season.

Third Baseman

Age 20

2020 SSS poll ranking 33

2021 SSS poll ranking 21

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 stats 115 games ▪️ 13 HR ▪️ 57 RBI ▪️ .244/.345/.415 ▪️ 13-of-17 SB ▪️ 51 BB ▪️ 110 K

Second Baseman

Age 25

2021 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age vs. High Level -0.5

Overall 2021 stats 99 games ▪️ 9 HR ▪️ 42 RBI ▪️ .308/.352/.419 ▪️ 5-of-6 SB ▪️ 23 BB ▪️ 49 BB

Sánchez’s promotion to Double-A marked the first time he played younger than the average age of his level, and it was notable and extremely encouraging that he had his best stretch as a pro while with the Barons. Also notable was Sánchez killing it — albeit with sparse playing time (12 games) — in the Arizona Fall League at season’s end: .400/.533/.514. The middle infielder will move to Charlotte to begin 2022 and will have a chance to make an impact on the South Side, as well.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 21

2020 SSS poll ranking 12

2021 SSS poll ranking 10

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Overall 2021 stats 2-9 ▪️ 20 starts ▪️ 73 ⅔ IP ▪️ 5.99 ERA ▪️ 78 K ▪️ 38 BB ▪️ 1.683 WHIP

Thompson battled some injury issues in his first full pro season, sitting out for a month in June-July.