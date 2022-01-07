South Side Sox Podcast 78 — Meet Adrian Serrano! (Plus Offseason Chat)

Sure, Brett Ballantini can’t seem to remember what year it is, but still and all, the South Side Sox mothership podcast is back for another year, after a month or so away.

And it’s a Meet the Players podcast, starring our five-tool player, Adrian Serrano! Get to know him a bit through his Meet the Players article up on site today, and listen to our podcast together:

Re-live the 2005 run, and the majesty of the Scott Podsednik walk-off

One of these things is not like the other: Robin Ventura, Eloy Jiménez, Juan Uribe, Ron Karkovice

A surprising pick for next White Sox statue (hint: It will be a loud statue)

What folks don’t get about The Natural, the best baseball movie choice by both on this podcast

Trying to put a positive spin on the pre-lockout White Sox offseason

Will the labor dispute take game away from the season?

Oh, and hey, back to a non-baseball note: Check out Adrian’s band, The Burst and Bloom. They’re really good.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.