Meet the Players: Adrian Serrano

Adrian Serrano is:
- A Chicago native
- A five-tool player
- Music
- Sports, pizza, sleep, repeat
- Still waiting for Brian Anderson to start hitting
Adrian, more simply, is a unique talent on our site: Not just a writer and analyst, but a graphic designer who has done all of our recent T-shirt work.
He’s been around, on coverage and podcasts, but still, drop him a comment and welcome this singer/songwriter/man-about-town to South Side Sox!
Hometown Chicago
White Sox fan since 1989
First White Sox memory 1991, Robin Ventura hitting two homers, one in the first inning, one in the second against Milwaukee.
Favorite White Sox memory Scott Podsednik walk-off home run off Brad Lidge in Game 2 of the 2005 World Series. Perfect moment.
Favorite White Sox player Four-way tie: Robin Ventura/Ron Karkovice/Juan Uribe/Eloy Jiménez
Next White Sox statue Ozzie Guillén
Next White Sox retired number José Abreu
Go-to concession food at Sox Park Bratwurst and Modelo combo.
Favorite Baseball Movie The Natural. Though a bit overdramatic, and over-acted at times, there is just something magical about the film and the way it is shot. It sincerely represents a love of baseball and why we all love the game. The Randy Newman-composed soundtrack and main theme are just forever intertwined with summer, hope, and baseball.
Hall of Fame: Speed Round
Mark Buehrle Na
Joe Jackson Ya
Paul Konerko Na
Chris Sale Na
South Side Sox on the Field I was supposed to be playing the David Ross role of aging veteran catcher on a championship team, but things don’t always go as planned. I do think that given the same resources, I can be Zack Collins on his worst day.
True or false: Every jumbled pile of person has a thinking part that wonders what the part that isn’t thinking isn’t thinking of. True, but only if we consider that to not think is also a way of thinking.
