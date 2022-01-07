Meet the Players: Adrian Serrano

Adrian Serrano is:

A Chicago native

A five-tool player

Music

Sports, pizza, sleep, repeat

Still waiting for Brian Anderson to start hitting

Adrian, more simply, is a unique talent on our site: Not just a writer and analyst, but a graphic designer who has done all of our recent T-shirt work.

He’s been around, on coverage and podcasts, but still, drop him a comment and welcome this singer/songwriter/man-about-town to South Side Sox!

Hometown Chicago

White Sox fan since 1989

First White Sox memory 1991, Robin Ventura hitting two homers, one in the first inning, one in the second against Milwaukee.

Favorite White Sox memory Scott Podsednik walk-off home run off Brad Lidge in Game 2 of the 2005 World Series. Perfect moment.

Favorite White Sox player Four-way tie: Robin Ventura/Ron Karkovice/Juan Uribe/Eloy Jiménez

Next White Sox statue Ozzie Guillén

Next White Sox retired number José Abreu

Go-to concession food at Sox Park Bratwurst and Modelo combo.

Favorite Baseball Movie The Natural. Though a bit overdramatic, and over-acted at times, there is just something magical about the film and the way it is shot. It sincerely represents a love of baseball and why we all love the game. The Randy Newman-composed soundtrack and main theme are just forever intertwined with summer, hope, and baseball.

Hall of Fame: Speed Round

Mark Buehrle Na

Joe Jackson Ya

Paul Konerko Na

Chris Sale Na

South Side Sox on the Field I was supposed to be playing the David Ross role of aging veteran catcher on a championship team, but things don’t always go as planned. I do think that given the same resources, I can be Zack Collins on his worst day.

True or false: Every jumbled pile of person has a thinking part that wonders what the part that isn’t thinking isn’t thinking of. True, but only if we consider that to not think is also a way of thinking.