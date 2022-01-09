South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 87: Isaiah Carranza

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´5´´

180 pounds

Age: 25

SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system: 17

2021 South Side Sox Top Prospect: 40

Used solely as a reliever for the University of Oregon, Isaiah Carranza transferred to Azusa Pacific and eventually became a starter. While pitching for the Division II squad in 2018, he went 9-1 in 13 starts, with two complete games. He had a 3.89 ERA, with 86 strikeouts and 31 walks — and a 1.46 WHIP that built on his first two years of college pitching at Division I Oregon.

The righthander was drafted as a bargain by the White Sox in 2018 at No. 348, given his ranking at 166th per MLB Pipeline. Alas, injuries and the pandemic had prevented this high-ceiling arm from showing what he was capable of.

At least, that is, until the 2021 season.

Unfortunately for Carranza, the three-year layoff wasn’t worth the wait. In 15 games (eight starts) totaling 44 2⁄3 innings, he posted a 6.25 ERA and 1.68 WHIP by relinquishing 52 hits (.283 OBA) and 23 walks (4.63 BB/9) while striking out 37 (7.46%). He was placed on the injured list on August 7 and never returned. Lefties hit him significantly harder (.316) compared to righties (.259), so he may need continued work on his changeup. Nothing was ever announced, so it’s possible that the IL placement was done more to rest Carranza’s arm than as a harbinger of another long-term injury.

At the time of his draft, MLB Pipeline gave Carranza the following tools: 55 for fastball, 50 for both slider and control, and 45 for both his changeup and curveball. Granted, his 2021 results were borne more of rustiness than anything else, but Carranza will need to work on endurance and a legit third pitch to continue as a starter; this could happen if he’s both (1) healthy and (2) getting solid enough effectiveness from that changeup to help keep hitters at bay. It also goes without saying that Carranza’s command can only improve with additional reps. If he continues to have health issues and/or has difficulties developing that third pitch, his best chance of any pro future may be as a reliever.

