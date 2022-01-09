2022 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 9

If you’re unsure of what this is, read our Top Prospect Vote primer.

Romy González ran away from the pack to win the No. 8 prospect vote, with 41% (59 of 143 votes).

This is Gonzalez’s debut in our prospect poll. He was named our No. 90 prospect in 2021, No. 95 at South Side Hit Pen in 2020. Last year, Gavin Sheets was voted our No. 8 prospect.

Micker Adolfo leaped back over Jared Kelley for second place, as Kelley saw his vote total drop by one, despite 51 fewer overall ballots. Wes Kath has jumped into the mix to make the No. 9 fight appear to be a very tough one.

Jimmy Lambert earned just one vote in his first round on the ballot, a last-place finish.

Our first reliever, Caleb Freeman, joins the ballot for this round.

South Side Sox Top White Sox Prospects for 2022

Norge Vera — 29% (Burger 18%, Rodríguez 14%, Céspedes 13%, Colás 12%, Montgomery 8%, Kath/Kelley 2.1%, Ramos 1.7%, Hernández 0.8%) Jake Burger — 43% (Rodríguez 21%, Colás 12%, Céspedes 11%, Montgomery 9%, Kelley 1.3%, Ramos/Thompson/Kath/Hernández 0.6%) José Rodríguez — 38% (Céspedes 21%, Colás/Montgomery 18%, Kath 2%, Thompson 1.2%, Kelley/Ramos/Dalquist/Hernández 0.6%) Oscar Colás — 31% (Montgomery 28%, Céspedes 24%, Adolfo 8%, Kelley/Hernández 2.4%, Kath 1.8%, Thompson 1.2%, Ramos/Dalquist/0.6%) Colson Montgomery — 41% (Céspedes 33%, Adolfo 8%, Sánchez 5%, Kelley 4%, Kath 3%, Ramos/Hernández 2%, Dalquist 1.3%, Thompson 0.6%) Yoelqui Céspedes — 55% (González 13%, Sánchez 10%, Adolfo 7%, Kath 4.4%, Ramos/Hernández 3.7%, Kelley 3%, Dalquist 1%, Thompson 0%) Yolbert Sánchez — 34% (González 25%, Kelley 11%, Adolfo 9.3%, Kath 8.8%, Thompson 3.1%, Ramos/Hernández 2.6%, Burke 2%, Dalquist 1%) Romy González — 41% (Adolfo 16%, Kelley 15%, Kath 14%, Ramos 4%, Hernández/Dalquist 3%, Thompson 2%, Burke 1.4%, Lambert 0.7%)

2022 White Sox Top-Voted Shortstop Prospects

Right Fielder

Age 25

2018 SSS poll ranking 10

2019 SSS poll ranking 7

2020 SSS poll ranking 9

2021 SSS poll ranking 11

2021 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age vs. highest level -2.4

Overall 2021 stats 101 games ▪️ 25 HR ▪️ 69 RBI ▪️ .245/.311/.520 ▪️ 4-of-4 SB ▪️ 31 BB ▪️ 138 K

The 2021 season was Adolfo’s best as a pro, but may have come too late, as he will be exposed to waivers if he doesn’t break camp with the White Sox in 2022.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 22

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -0.9

Overall 2021 pro stats 0-1 ▪️ 7 starts ▪️ 17 IP ▪️ 2.65 ERA ▪️ 25 K ▪️ 11 BB ▪️ 1.235 WHIP

Burke was the third round selection of the White Sox in the 2021, coming out of the University of Maryland. He was 8-3 with a 2.97 ERA over his two seasons with the Terrapins.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 21

2021 SSS poll ranking 10

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -1.9

Overall 2021 stats 3-9 ▪️ 23 starts ▪️ 83 IP ▪️ 4.99 ERA ▪️ 79 K ▪️ 56 BB ▪️ 1.723 WHIP

Dalquist managed to stay healthy in 2021, unlike his rotation counterparts Matthew Thompson and Jared Kelley. While solid but unspectacular, Dalquist may have positioned himself as the first of the trio to see Winston-Salem.

Caleb Freeman

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Age 24

2021 SSS poll ranking 35

2021 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age vs. highest level -1.6

Overall 2021 MiLB stats 2-3 ▪️ 39 games ▪️ 9 saves ▪️ 44 IP ▪️ 3.68 ERA ▪️ 55 K ▪️ 19 BB ▪️ 1.273 WHIP

Freeman was touted by farm director Chris Getz as the reliever to watch in the system before last season. He also logged a 1.69 ERA in 11 games for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League after the regular 2021 season.

Erick Hernández

Left Fielder

Age 17

2021 High Level N/A

While not officially a member of the White Sox organization until January 2022, it is widely assumed that Hernández will join the White Sox organization. He bats left, and has been comped — for what comping is worth — to Juan Soto. He is still just 16 years old, not turning 17 until January.

Third Baseman

Age 19

2021 High Level ACL White Sox (Rookie)

Age vs. highest level -1.8

Overall 2021 stats 28 games ▪️ 3 HR ▪️ 15 RBI ▪️ .212/.287/.337 ▪️ 8 BB ▪️ 42 BB

Kath was the second round draft choice of the White Sox in 2021, out of Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 20

2021 SSS poll ranking 5

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -2.9

Overall 2021 stats 0-7 ▪️ 12 starts ▪️ 23 2⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 7.61 ERA ▪️ 26 BB ▪️ 27 K ▪️ 2.113 WHIP

Kelley sat with shoulder issues for almost two months in the middle of the season.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 27

2019 SSS poll ranking 21

2020 SSS poll ranking 18

2021 SSS poll ranking 18

2021 High Level Chicago (MLB)

Overall 2021 MiLB stats 3-3 ▪️ 19 starts ▪️ 64 1⁄3 IP ▪️ 4.76 ERA ▪️ 82 K ▪️ 32 BB ▪️ 1.259 WHIP

Lambert scuffled in Charlotte, and did not acquit himself well in spot MLB work, either (1-1, 6.23 ERA, 6.48 FIP, 1.692 WHIP in 13 innings).

Third Baseman

Age 20

2020 SSS poll ranking 33

2021 SSS poll ranking 21

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -2.2

Overall 2021 stats 115 games ▪️ 13 HR ▪️ 57 RBI ▪️ .244/.345/.415 ▪️ 13-of-17 SB ▪️ 51 BB ▪️ 110 K

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 21

2020 SSS poll ranking 12

2021 SSS poll ranking 10

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -1.9

Overall 2021 stats 2-9 ▪️ 20 starts ▪️ 73 ⅔ IP ▪️ 5.99 ERA ▪️ 78 K ▪️ 38 BB ▪️ 1.683 WHIP

Thompson battled some injury issues in his first full pro season, sitting out for a month in June-July.