Winston-Salem Dash: 2022 final stats

The Winston-Salem Dash finished 58-74, just as bad as Kannapolis but not close to the worst in the system. That was good for 10th place of 12 teams in the South Atlantic League, 21 games out of first and 24th out of 30 High-A teams in MiLB.

Winston-Salem had a promising start to 2022, finishing .500 at 33-33, in fourth place and 8 1⁄ 2 games out. It got much worse in the second half: 25-41, worst in the Sally. The CBs had a run differential of -106 on the full year, and were 26-40 away from home.

Here’s a glimpse at the final numbers, including additional notes:

Of 25 total batters, the team averaged 22.9 years of age, ranging from 20 to 26. Bryan Ramos and Colson Montgomery were the only 20-year-olds to play for the Dash in 2022.

Luis Mieses played in a team-high 106 games, with two other players reaching 100, Harvin Mendoza (102) and Duke Ellis (100). Mieses also was tops with 451 plate appearances, 420 at-bats, 118 hits, 34 doubles, and 188 total bases.

Ellis led the club with 75 runs and 45 walks, and was the high-volume base-stealing ace, swiping 50 bags (and getting caught just eight times, for an 86.2% success rate. We can use him in Chicago in 2023.

Ellis and Oscar Colás both led Winston-Salem with three triples, only Colás took fewer than two-thirds the at-bats of Ellis to get them. Colás also led all Dash with a .312 batting average and .475 slugging percentage.

No Dash hitter got to 20 homers, but Ramos came close, leading the team with 19, plus a team-best 74 RBIs.

Jason Matthews topped all batters with 110 strikeouts.

Tyler Osik led the Dash with a .390 on-base percentage and .853 OPS.

Adam Hackenberg grounded into a team-high 14 double plays, trailed by Osik with 12. The pair also fought it out for most hit-by-pitches, with Osik (11) taking the team title over Hackenberg (10).

Winston-Salem had just five sacrifice bunts all season, led by Ellis' two. Alsander Womack led the club with five sacrifice flies.

The Dash drew just five intentional walks in 2022, with Mendoza taking two of them to lead the club