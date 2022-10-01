 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Winston-Salem Dash: 2022 final stats

A look at the final numbers on the season, plus additional notes

By Year of the Hamster
One of Winston-Salem’s big hitters in 2022 was Bryan Ramos.
The Winston-Salem Dash finished 58-74, just as bad as Kannapolis but not close to the worst in the system. That was good for 10th place of 12 teams in the South Atlantic League, 21 games out of first and 24th out of 30 High-A teams in MiLB.

Winston-Salem had a promising start to 2022, finishing .500 at 33-33, in fourth place and 8 12 games out. It got much worse in the second half: 25-41, worst in the Sally. The CBs had a run differential of -106 on the full year, and were 26-40 away from home.

Here’s a glimpse at the final numbers, including additional notes:

Hitting

Team Batting
Name Age G PA R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS
Andy Atwood 25 16 70 5 14 4 0 0 5 2 1 4 22 .212 .257 .273 .530
James Beard 21 15 53 8 8 2 0 2 5 3 2 8 20 .178 .302 .356 .658
Brandon Bossard 25 26 90 9 11 3 0 2 3 1 1 14 31 .151 .303 .274 .577
D.J. Burt 26 6 27 5 5 0 2 0 3 3 0 6 7 .238 .407 .429 .836
Moisés Castillo 22 47 196 32 46 4 0 1 16 1 2 27 37 .281 .388 .323 .711
Oscar Colás* 23 59 268 37 76 13 3 7 42 1 1 22 54 .312 .369 .475 .845
Luis Curbelo 24 18 74 8 11 1 0 1 1 0 0 6 26 .167 .257 .227 .484
Duke Ellis* 24 100 432 75 102 17 3 7 27 50 8 45 108 .273 .360 .390 .750
Keegan Fish# 22 37 144 11 16 5 0 3 13 1 0 11 49 .127 .222 .238 .460
Iván González 25 12 41 4 7 2 0 1 3 0 0 4 10 .189 .268 .324 .593
Shawn Goosenberg 22 23 88 11 20 4 0 3 11 4 0 9 31 .256 .341 .423 .764
Adam Hackenberg 22 78 324 32 64 10 0 7 28 1 1 32 70 .231 .328 .343 .671
Riley Jepson* 25 13 52 1 5 1 0 0 5 1 0 9 13 .119 .269 .143 .412
Jason Matthews 25 91 349 41 63 16 1 2 17 6 1 36 110 .209 .310 .289 .599
Harvin Mendoza* 23 102 410 30 66 8 2 10 36 0 0 39 83 .182 .273 .298 .571
Luis Mieses* 22 106 451 54 118 34 0 12 72 0 0 24 72 .281 .324 .448 .771
Colson Montgomery* 20 37 164 22 34 4 1 5 14 1 0 26 26 .258 .387 .417 .803
Taishi Nakawake 24 6 23 2 4 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 6 .200 .261 .200 .461
Ben Norman* 24 58 231 26 47 10 0 9 28 6 2 24 73 .229 .312 .410 .722
Tyler Osik 25 89 359 45 97 14 2 10 53 3 2 32 77 .310 .390 .463 .853
Bryan Ramos 20 99 433 64 105 16 1 19 74 1 0 40 71 .275 .350 .471 .821
Colby Smelley 22 16 65 2 12 2 0 0 9 1 0 6 17 .203 .277 .237 .514
Terrell Tatum* 22 32 132 18 28 7 1 3 20 10 3 20 38 .255 .371 .418 .789
Caberea Weaver 22 55 204 19 32 5 1 3 16 14 3 15 77 .176 .253 .264 .516
Alsander Womack 23 76 314 42 73 7 1 8 41 4 3 38 47 .272 .363 .396 .759
25 Players 22.9 132 4994 603 1064 189 18 115 543 115 31 498 1175 .244 .330 .374 .704
  • Of 25 total batters, the team averaged 22.9 years of age, ranging from 20 to 26. Bryan Ramos and Colson Montgomery were the only 20-year-olds to play for the Dash in 2022.
  • Luis Mieses played in a team-high 106 games, with two other players reaching 100, Harvin Mendoza (102) and Duke Ellis (100). Mieses also was tops with 451 plate appearances, 420 at-bats, 118 hits, 34 doubles, and 188 total bases.
  • Ellis led the club with 75 runs and 45 walks, and was the high-volume base-stealing ace, swiping 50 bags (and getting caught just eight times, for an 86.2% success rate. We can use him in Chicago in 2023.
  • Ellis and Oscar Colás both led Winston-Salem with three triples, only Colás took fewer than two-thirds the at-bats of Ellis to get them. Colás also led all Dash with a .312 batting average and .475 slugging percentage.
  • No Dash hitter got to 20 homers, but Ramos came close, leading the team with 19, plus a team-best 74 RBIs.
  • Jason Matthews topped all batters with 110 strikeouts.
  • Tyler Osik led the Dash with a .390 on-base percentage and .853 OPS.
  • Adam Hackenberg grounded into a team-high 14 double plays, trailed by Osik with 12. The pair also fought it out for most hit-by-pitches, with Osik (11) taking the team title over Hackenberg (10).
  • Winston-Salem had just five sacrifice bunts all season, led by Ellis’ two. Alsander Womack led the club with five sacrifice flies.
  • The Dash drew just five intentional walks in 2022, with Mendoza taking two of them to lead the club

Pitching

Team Pitching
Name Age W L ERA G GS GF SV IP H ER HR BB IBB SO WHIP
Ángel Acevedo 23 1 0 0.90 5 0 1 0 10.0 5 1 0 3 1 4 0.800
Luis Amaya* 23 3 0 3.33 34 0 15 3 46.0 45 17 3 26 1 62 1.543
Skylar Árias* 25 2 1 3.91 24 0 13 4 23.0 14 10 1 17 2 37 1.348
Brandon Bossard 25 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 0 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3.000
Cooper Bradford 24 4 1 3.84 37 1 4 0 58.2 59 25 7 28 0 65 1.483
Taylor Broadway 25 0 0 10.13 3 0 2 1 2.2 4 3 0 2 0 3 2.250
Sean Burke 22 2 1 2.89 6 5 0 0 28.0 24 9 3 12 0 31 1.286
Zach Cable 24 1 1 5.65 13 0 6 2 14.1 12 9 2 15 0 13 1.884
Isaiah Carranza 25 1 2 11.40 17 0 4 1 15.0 22 19 4 9 1 21 2.067
Andrew Dalquist 21 3 9 6.95 22 22 0 0 90.2 106 70 22 53 0 69 1.754
Theo Denlinger 25 1 0 3.60 8 0 1 0 10.0 9 4 1 3 0 17 1.200
Hunter Dollander 25 1 1 7.11 3 3 0 0 12.2 15 10 2 1 0 15 1.263
Fraser Ellard* 24 3 1 3.78 14 0 3 1 16.2 15 7 2 9 0 12 1.440
Nick Gallagher 26 2 0 3.93 11 0 4 0 18.1 13 8 3 11 0 17 1.309
Brooks Gosswein* 23 0 4 7.41 5 5 0 0 17.0 24 14 2 12 0 12 2.118
Name Age W L ERA G GS GF SV IP H ER HR BB IBB SO WHIP
Haylen Green* 24 0 2 5.40 5 0 2 0 6.2 10 4 1 1 0 6 1.650
Everhett Hazelwood 23 3 0 7.64 24 0 2 0 33.0 43 28 6 15 0 25 1.758
Trey Jeans* 26 1 1 2.49 17 1 5 2 21.2 16 6 3 10 0 34 1.200
Gil Luna* 22 1 1 6.00 8 0 4 2 6.0 7 4 2 5 0 7 2.000
Ty Madrigal* 25 1 2 4.99 42 0 16 2 48.2 49 27 7 30 0 52 1.623
Alejandro Mateo 28 0 0 2.03 12 0 4 0 13.1 11 3 1 5 0 15 1.200
Cristian Mena 19 1 3 4.65 10 10 0 0 40.2 39 21 4 22 0 47 1.500
Jordan Mikel 23 0 3 4.28 15 6 0 0 40.0 33 19 6 17 0 28 1.250
Luis Moncada* 24 2 4 6.75 24 9 5 0 60.0 74 45 5 31 0 48 1.750
Edgar Navarro 24 0 0 1.13 7 0 5 1 8.0 3 1 0 3 0 12 0.750
Tyler Osik 25 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 0 1.0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2.000
Karan Patel 25 3 5 4.58 37 4 5 1 59.0 46 30 7 43 0 74 1.508
Wilber Pérez 24 2 1 8.15 35 0 4 0 49.2 49 45 9 38 0 53 1.752
Chase Plymell 24 1 4 7.81 20 0 3 2 27.2 40 24 3 18 0 29 2.096
Garrett Schoenle* 24 1 6 5.67 15 10 1 1 46.0 43 29 8 18 0 51 1.326
Name Age W L ERA G GS GF SV IP H ER HR BB IBB SO WHIP
Jonah Scolaro* 23 0 1 16.20 2 1 0 0 1.2 4 3 0 1 0 3 3.000
Luke Shilling 24 0 1 10.13 3 1 1 0 2.2 3 3 1 3 0 2 2.250
Yoelvín Silven 23 1 0 0.00 2 0 1 0 5.0 3 0 0 1 0 4 0.800
Chase Solesky 24 4 8 4.24 24 24 0 0 110.1 116 52 15 31 0 80 1.332
Tommy Sommer* 23 2 2 2.64 9 9 0 0 47.2 31 14 5 14 0 42 0.944
Matthew Thompson 21 4 5 4.70 18 18 0 0 84.1 82 44 13 29 0 73 1.316
Jesús Valles 24 3 1 4.67 15 1 1 0 34.2 37 18 7 12 0 22 1.413
Vince Vannelle 24 4 2 1.82 24 0 18 4 29.2 24 6 2 9 0 31 1.112
Norge Vera 22 0 1 8.10 2 2 0 0 3.1 2 3 0 4 0 5 1.800
39 Players 23.7 58 74 5.00 132 132 132 27 1144.0 1135 635 157 561 5 1121 1.483
  • Dash pitchers skewed older, with the 39 on the roster averaging 23.7 years of age and ranging from 19 to 28. The only teenager in Winston-Salem this season was Cristian Mena. No other hurler was younger than 21.
  • Four pitchers led Winston-Salem in wins, with four: Chase Solesky, Cooper Bradford, Vince Vannelle and Matthew Thompson. Drew Dalquist tallied nine losses, followed by Solesky at eight. Solesky bested Dalquist for most starts on the team, 24-22, and also was the only pitcher to top 100 innings, at 110 13 .
  • Solesky allowed more hits than any pitcher on staff, at 164. He also had the most strikeouts (80).
  • Dalquist had more runs (74), earned runs (70), home runs (22), walks (53), balks (four) and wild pitches (12) than anyone on the Dash.
  • Using the somewhat arbitrary 20 innings as a minimum, Vannelle had the best ERA at Winston-Salem, at 1.82 over 29 23 innings. Vannelle also finished the most games on staff, with 18, and split the saves lead with Skylar Árias, each getting four.
  • Ty Madrigal was the staff workhorse, with his 42 appearances five more games than anyone else. He also hit a team-high 10 batters.
  • Tommy Sommer, over an impressive 47 23 innings, led the staff with a 0.944 WHIP.

