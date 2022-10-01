Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Padres 1

The White Sox are out West to take on the Padres and their super-fun uniforms. Let’s see how Miguel Cairo runs them out tonight for this late game.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters in San Diego.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 30, 2022
⏰: 8:40 p.m. CT
: @NBCSChicago
: @ESPN1000
: @FDSportsbook
: O/U 3 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/b1VfL4vhp6
Quite a few fans flocked to Petco Park for the final road series of the season.
Out here at Petco!! #108ing pic.twitter.com/lBa0QOhMNj— Valerie Querns (@quernzy) October 1, 2022
Out here for Davis Martin vs. my former neighbor Yu Darvish. pic.twitter.com/8vMghGnyYj— taffy lee fubbins (@scuriiosa) October 1, 2022
I like the Padres scoreboard look… pic.twitter.com/Yaq0TNfaFr— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) October 1, 2022
And others are surprisingly still watching until the bitter end.
Yes I’m watching the White Sox game. Want to fight about it?— BZ (@SoxInsane) October 1, 2022
Yu Darvish opens the game by allowing just one hit, and Davis Martin shuts the Padres down in the bottom of the first.
Davis Martin with a solid first inning--2 Ks among his opening perfection— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) October 1, 2022
That’s so White Sox.
It usually takes more than two innings for a team to get up to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position— James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 1, 2022
It’s now 1-0, as the Padres get a run in.
"You can't blame him, he's just a first baseman playing left field." Evergreen sentence about Andrew Vaughn.— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) October 1, 2022
The Big Baby gets a big hit and it’s tied, 1-1, in the fourth.
Eloy slams Diego #changethegame— EG (@mysoxarewhite) October 1, 2022
A double from Sheets and a single from Moncada put the White Sox ahead with no outs.
Damn. White Sox hitting Darvish well this inning.— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) October 1, 2022
A beautiful play at the plate preserves the lead for the White Sox.
The Jurickstore called...— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 1, 2022
They're running out at home
Davis Martin has continued to be tough as nails against the Padres offense.
So, we’re all in agreement that Davis Martin deserves a rotation slot in 2023, right?— Adam Kaplan (@MillennialSox) October 1, 2022
Our favorite honor roll student sends Yo-Yo to the plate to extend the lead.
My nomination for most random fun fact ever on a scoreboard! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Tn0M6YDcN0— Nick Kapetan (@KapN93) October 1, 2022
Back to Martin because he’s had a great night, especially with his slider.
Career high eight strikeouts for Davis Martin vs. Padres.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) October 1, 2022
Just a quick little around the league break — the Mariners are partying like it’s 2001.
First time in the history of high-speed internet that you can post somewhere that the Mariners are going to the playoffs— local bIogger (@fergoe) October 1, 2022
OK! Back to this game.
I totally forgot the Sox were playing— Mayra (@mayraloves_you) October 1, 2022
The White Sox are winning as we make it to the ninth, but many people are bummed since it doesn’t matter.
Watching all these teams clinch just pisses me off again that the White Sox are eliminated— Megan (@SouthSideMeg18) October 1, 2022
The White Sox pull off the win as they try to finish the season at or above .500. I’d personally like to thank Jennifer for her service tonight.
I should tweet about how poorly the Sox will perform before every game apparently— Jennifer S (@JenStojanovich) October 1, 2022
Take it away, Giant!
OVAH!! Sox Win. Sox Win. Sox Win. The White Sox Win. White Sox. White Sox. Go Go White Sox!!!— Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) October 1, 2022
Loading comments...