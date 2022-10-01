Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Padres 1

The White Sox are out West to take on the Padres and their super-fun uniforms. Let’s see how Miguel Cairo runs them out tonight for this late game.

Quite a few fans flocked to Petco Park for the final road series of the season.

Out here for Davis Martin vs. my former neighbor Yu Darvish. pic.twitter.com/8vMghGnyYj — taffy lee fubbins (@scuriiosa) October 1, 2022

I like the Padres scoreboard look… pic.twitter.com/Yaq0TNfaFr — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) October 1, 2022

And others are surprisingly still watching until the bitter end.

Yes I’m watching the White Sox game. Want to fight about it? — BZ (@SoxInsane) October 1, 2022

Yu Darvish opens the game by allowing just one hit, and Davis Martin shuts the Padres down in the bottom of the first.

Davis Martin with a solid first inning--2 Ks among his opening perfection — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) October 1, 2022

That’s so White Sox.

It usually takes more than two innings for a team to get up to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 1, 2022

It’s now 1-0, as the Padres get a run in.

"You can't blame him, he's just a first baseman playing left field." Evergreen sentence about Andrew Vaughn. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) October 1, 2022

The Big Baby gets a big hit and it’s tied, 1-1, in the fourth.

A double from Sheets and a single from Moncada put the White Sox ahead with no outs.

Damn. White Sox hitting Darvish well this inning. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) October 1, 2022

A beautiful play at the plate preserves the lead for the White Sox.

The Jurickstore called...



They're running out at home — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 1, 2022

Davis Martin has continued to be tough as nails against the Padres offense.

So, we’re all in agreement that Davis Martin deserves a rotation slot in 2023, right? — Adam Kaplan (@MillennialSox) October 1, 2022

Our favorite honor roll student sends Yo-Yo to the plate to extend the lead.

My nomination for most random fun fact ever on a scoreboard! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Tn0M6YDcN0 — Nick Kapetan (@KapN93) October 1, 2022

Back to Martin because he’s had a great night, especially with his slider.

Career high eight strikeouts for Davis Martin vs. Padres. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) October 1, 2022

Just a quick little around the league break — the Mariners are partying like it’s 2001.

First time in the history of high-speed internet that you can post somewhere that the Mariners are going to the playoffs — local bIogger (@fergoe) October 1, 2022

OK! Back to this game.

I totally forgot the Sox were playing — Mayra (@mayraloves_you) October 1, 2022

The White Sox are winning as we make it to the ninth, but many people are bummed since it doesn’t matter.

Watching all these teams clinch just pisses me off again that the White Sox are eliminated — Megan (@SouthSideMeg18) October 1, 2022

The White Sox pull off the win as they try to finish the season at or above .500. I’d personally like to thank Jennifer for her service tonight.

I should tweet about how poorly the Sox will perform before every game apparently — Jennifer S (@JenStojanovich) October 1, 2022

Take it away, Giant!