Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 3, Padres 1

The White Sox head west to face the Padres for the last series on the road for 2022. These games don’t count anymore for the White Sox, but a win is always nice, anyway. Let’s break this game down, shall we?

The Starters

Davis Martin had a terrific night against the Padres offense. He reached a career-high eight strikeouts while only allowing one run and six hits before his sixth-inning departure. His command was there all evening, even after a shaky fourth when he hit the helmet of Brandon Drury. Martin also kept Manny Machado hitless, striking him out twice. For a kid who spent most of his season coming and going as pitchers went down, Martin has proven why he deserves a shot in the rotation next season — especially if he keeps that nasty slider in his arsenal. By the way, Martin threw strikes 70% of the time, primarily due to that aforementioned slider.

Martin’s 103-pitch outing looked like this:

The White Sox were clearly seeing Yu Darvish, getting eight hits and three runs off of him. Darvish did fan six, but allowed a walk and three runs on his watch. He threw plenty of different pitches, but most didn’t work out in his favor.

Darvish’s 104-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

Aaron Bummer came in to face Juan Soto and managed to get Soto to strike out looking. Had Soto hit the ball, the Padres had a chance to rally in the seventh, as they had runners in scoring position. Soto’s K had a 2.85 LI.

Pressure Cooker

As mentioned above, Bummer vs. Soto could’ve gone poorly for the Sox. Bummer was tough as nails though, and you couldn’t tell he was facing any pressure. Punch out your only batter, in crunch time, you’re gonna emerge with the Pressure Cooker crown. Bummer’s effort tonight also clocks in at 2.85 pLI.

Top Play

Eloy Jiménez’s lovely home run put the Sox in a great spot, tying the score with a .135 WPA play.

Top Performer

Yoán Moncada went 3-for-4, and provided the eventual GWRBI with a fourth-inning single, to take game honors with a .193 WPA.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: The Padres were hitting hard, even if it didn’t help them. Trent Grishman’s fifth inning ground out exited at 107.4 mph, and Juan Soto’s fifth inning double at 106.9 mph. Brandon Drury rounded out the top three with a sixth inning single at 105.9 mph.

Weakest contact: Jurickson Profar’s fifth inning single came off the bat at just 76.9 mph.

Luckiest hit: Gavin Sheets’ double in the fourth only had an xBA of .320.

Toughest out: José Abreu had a pretty tough night as is, but his first inning fly out was also the toughest of the game, with an xBA of .630.

Longest hit: Yoán Moncada’s double in the sixth inning beat out a Big Baby home run by 37 feet, traveling 385 feet.

Magic Number: 8

Davis Martin came in for his eighth start, and fanned eight for a career-high.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

