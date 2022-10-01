 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Padres 5, White Sox 2

Cease’s final start of 2022 ends in the usual sorrow

By KRidgeway
The White Sox continue their series against the Padres, and this is how Miguel Cairo lined them up. With only five games left in 2022, José Abreu gets the evening off.

We also got a preview of the pitching rotation for the remainder of the year. Davis Martin will start the final game for the White Sox, which is something I hope to not say next year.

Prior to the game, Sox fans were surprised to learn that Michael Kopech underwent surgery earlier in the week. He is expected to be ready for spring training next year.

Now the reason we’re all here: Dylan Cease. And would a Cease start really be complete without this random fact?

In true White Sox fashion, Elvis starts the game off with a bang, hitting a solo home run on the second pitch of the game. Sox lead, 1-0.

The lead doesn’t last long, as Dylan gives up a solo shot to Juan Soto. It’s all tied up, 1-1, through one.

Dylan ties his career high with 226 strikeouts!

This sums up the game pretty well so far:

One inning later, and we have a completely different game: A two-run home-run, followed by a walk. Then another walk.

The Padres have officially chased Cease from the game. Enter Joe Kelly…

Let the trade talks commence … maybe this one isn’t so bad?

Now that Diekman is in the game, the runs continue to trickle in. Just not for the White Sox.

The Sox manage to score another run, thanks to Elvis. And at the end of the day, we can all agree that Dylan came out this year and gave it his all.

Thank you for a great year, Dylan!

