Bird App Recap: Padres 5, White Sox 2

The White Sox continue their series against the Padres, and this is how Miguel Cairo lined them up. With only five games left in 2022, José Abreu gets the evening off.

We also got a preview of the pitching rotation for the remainder of the year. Davis Martin will start the final game for the White Sox, which is something I hope to not say next year.

End of the line. pic.twitter.com/HgKz5gEgHW — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 1, 2022

Prior to the game, Sox fans were surprised to learn that Michael Kopech underwent surgery earlier in the week. He is expected to be ready for spring training next year.

White Sox announced Michael Kopech underwent surgery on Thursday on his right knee. Multiple sources told The Athletic that it was to address a meniscus tear. He is expected to be ready for spring training without limitations — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 2, 2022

Now the reason we’re all here: Dylan Cease. And would a Cease start really be complete without this random fact?

The White Sox are 5-0 this year when Dylan Cease starts and the opposing starting pitcher's last name is more than 8 letters long. — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) October 2, 2022

In true White Sox fashion, Elvis starts the game off with a bang, hitting a solo home run on the second pitch of the game. Sox lead, 1-0.

The lead doesn’t last long, as Dylan gives up a solo shot to Juan Soto. It’s all tied up, 1-1, through one.

Dylan ties his career high with 226 strikeouts!

With that strikeout, Cease ties his career high with 226 Ks — Al (@baseballgalal) October 2, 2022

This sums up the game pretty well so far:

Juan Soto homered in the first. But since then the scoring has... ceased.



Tied at 1 after 5. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 2, 2022

One inning later, and we have a completely different game: A two-run home-run, followed by a walk. Then another walk.

I want Jake Cronenworth to play for the White Sox. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) October 2, 2022

The Padres have officially chased Cease from the game. Enter Joe Kelly…

Joe Kelly is awesome. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) October 2, 2022

Let the trade talks commence … maybe this one isn’t so bad?

Vaughn for Cronenworth, who says no? I know Jake is older than Vaughn. But the service time is very similar. Jake solves second base for the Sox for the next 5 years and Vaughn solves 1st for the padres for the next 5. — Carmine San Diego (@jroczx3) October 2, 2022

Now that Diekman is in the game, the runs continue to trickle in. Just not for the White Sox.

Jake Diekman on for the seventh. He made Juan Soto look bad with both his 95 mph heater and his sweeping slider. Manny Machado followed that by launching a slider out to left for a solo shot.



Sox trail 5-1 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 2, 2022

The Sox manage to score another run, thanks to Elvis. And at the end of the day, we can all agree that Dylan came out this year and gave it his all.

Cease walks off the mound for the final time this season. What a year for him. He went from a pitcher with great stuff and potential to a Cy Young Award candidate, one of the best in the game. Bravo. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) October 2, 2022

I stand by the fact that Dylan Cease will absolutely win a Cy Young at some point in his career. His growth as a pitcher is another silver lining to this terribly disappointing 2022 White Sox season. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) October 2, 2022

Thank you Dylan Cease for a wonderful season!!! Every outing you went out and gave it your all. Already excited to see what you bring next season as we all know darn well you well bust your ass this offseason to come back even better! #WhiteSox — jarvis Hart (5-0) #Rolltide (@jarvishart) October 2, 2022

Thank you for a great year, Dylan!