SSS on the Farm Podcast 34 — Winston-Salem Dash 2022 season review

Darren Black chats with Brett Ballantini about the highs and lows of the 2022 Winston Salem-Dash. Hey, did you know the Dash had a .500 first half of the season, in spite of that ugly final record?

See, you’ll learn some stuff:

Bryan Ramos: most exciting hitter in the system?

Luis Mieses continues his re-ascendance, from bottoming out with a demotion early in 2021 to holding his own at Project Birmingham by the end of 2022

And then, on the other side of things, it’s the dynamic duo that’s not been terribly dynamic, Matthew Thompson and Drew Dalquist; Darren breaks both down and predicts they start at different levels in 2023

Duke Ellis: Does this basepaths disruptor have a future that stretches beyond, say, Triple-A?

Adam Hackenberg, No. 2 catching prospect in the system?

