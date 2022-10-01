 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SSS on the Farm Podcast 34 — Winston-Salem Dash 2022 season review

Darren Black and Brett Ballantini review this year’s standouts in High-A

By Brett Ballantini and Darren Black
Darren Black chats with Brett Ballantini about the highs and lows of the 2022 Winston Salem-Dash. Hey, did you know the Dash had a .500 first half of the season, in spite of that ugly final record?

See, you’ll learn some stuff:

  • Bryan Ramos: most exciting hitter in the system?
  • Luis Mieses continues his re-ascendance, from bottoming out with a demotion early in 2021 to holding his own at Project Birmingham by the end of 2022
  • And then, on the other side of things, it’s the dynamic duo that’s not been terribly dynamic, Matthew Thompson and Drew Dalquist; Darren breaks both down and predicts they start at different levels in 2023
  • Duke Ellis: Does this basepaths disruptor have a future that stretches beyond, say, Triple-A?
  • Adam Hackenberg, No. 2 catching prospect in the system?

