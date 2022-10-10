Today in White Sox History: October 10

1924

The White Sox and New York Giants began their second barnstorming tour together. This time the teams didn’t go around the world, but only to Europe, where they played in a half-dozen locations.

2021

Things did not look good for the Sox in Game 3 of the ALDS against Houston. The Astros led, 5-1, and the White Sox were on the verge of getting swept in the series.

Then everything changed.

The Sox rose from the dead, scoring five runs in the third inning, three more in the fourth, and went on to win, 12-6. Finally, after the first 20 hits by the team in the playoff series were all singles, they got a two-run home run from Yasmani Grandal, and then a three-run blast from Leury García to turn the game around. Starting a playoff series with 20 straight singles broke the previous major league record of 19, set by the Angels.

Four White Sox bullpen pitchers then threw five hitless innings to close the door on any Astros comeback. Sox pitchers wound up striking out 16 Astros, which also set a franchise mark for a playoff game.