Postseason Gamethread: Divisional Series Game 1s

The Braves, Astros, Yankees, and Dodgers are set to take on the winners of the Wild Card round starting today. The first of a four-game day kicks off in Atlanta, where the Phillies take on the Braves.

Max Fried will take the mound for Atlanta. Fried is coming off of 14-7 regular season where he posted a 2.48 ERA. The southpaw, who was a key piece of the team’s 2021 World Series title, is appearing in his fifth postseason with Atlanta. He owns a 2-3 record and 4.06 ERA in 17 postseason games.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Phillies. Suarez started 29 games in 2022, going 10-7 with a 3.58 ERA. This is Suarez’s fifth season with the Philadelphia team, and his first career postseason start.

First pitch of this NL East matchup is at 12:07 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on Fox.

AL West rivals, the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, will face off in Houston for the second game of the day. Justin Verlander and Logan Gilbert get the starts.

Verlander is coming off a Cy Young-caliber season and will undoubtedly take home that hardware again. The veteran posted a 1.75 ERA with a 18-4 record over 28 starts. Verlander has appeared in 31 postseason games in his 17 seasons, holding a 14-11 record with a 3.40 ERA over 187 2⁄ 3 innings of work.

Gilbert, on the other hand, is only in his second season in the majors. The young pitcher ended the regular season 13-6, with 3.20 ERA. This will be Gilbert’s first career postseason start.

This game starts at 2:37 p.m. CT and can be viewed on TBS.

The youngest team in baseball, the Cleveland Guardians, take on the Yankees in the Bronx for the third game. Gerrit Cole is scheduled to take on Cal Quantrill.

Cole ended his 10th major league season with a 13-8 record, accompanied by a 3.50 ERA. He has 14 postseason starts in his career. Over 86 innings of work, Cole is 8-5 with a 2.93 ERA. This will be his fifth postseason start with the Yankees.

Quantrill finished his second full season in Cleveland with a 15-5 record and a 3.38 ERA. The pitcher has one postseason pitching appearance, which came in 2020 with the Guardians. In a third of an inning of work in 2020, he walked one batter and struck out one.

This game is set to start at 6:37 p.m. CT on TBS.

The West Coast gets the nightcap, where the Dodgers host the Padres. Julio Urias will take the mound for the 111-win LA team. Urias is coming off of a 17-7 regular season with a 2.16 ERA. The pitcher has appeared in 22 postseason competitions. Over 53 2⁄ 3 innings of work, he owns a 7-3 record with a 3.52 ERA.

Mike Clevinger gets the start opposite Urias. Clevinger, in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, posted a 4.33 ERA with a 7-7 record. The righthander has eight postseason appearances. He has a 0-0 record with a 4.15 ERA over 13 innings of work.

This NL West rival matchup starts at 8:37 p.m. CT. FS1 has the broadcast.