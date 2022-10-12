 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charlotte Knights: 2022 final stats

A look at the final numbers on the season, plus additional notes

By Year of the Hamster
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox
Mark Payton was simply outstanding for the Charlotte Knights in 2022.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

It’s the last of these stat roundups for the year! Sort of sad when the only winning team was the first, the DSL White Sox. Well, it doesn’t get any better with Triple-A, perhaps the very worst team in the system. Here goes!

The Charlotte Knights finished 58-92, dead-last across the board: division, International League, all of Triple-A. They finished 28 games out of first place for the full season, with a run differential of an astounding -224. Charlotte finished 30th of 30 teams in Triple-A.

Here’s a glimpse at the final numbers, including additional notes:

Hitting

Team Batting
Name Age G PA R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS
Micker Adolfo 25 96 367 47 78 18 0 15 37 8 4 25 130 .231 .287 .417 .704
Tim Anderson 29 4 15 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 5 .333 .333 .333 .667
Luis Alexander Basabe# 25 9 26 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 .080 .115 .160 .275
Jake Burger 26 39 168 22 37 0 2 5 16 0 1 18 34 .253 .351 .384 .735
D.J. Burt 26 13 33 4 6 1 0 0 3 5 0 4 8 .207 .303 .241 .544
Nick Ciuffo* 27 42 151 16 39 4 0 5 20 0 0 8 47 .277 .325 .411 .736
Oscar Colás* 23 7 33 5 12 2 0 2 4 1 1 2 12 .387 .424 .645 1.069
Craig Dedelow* 27 29 105 19 15 2 1 5 15 6 2 16 41 .174 .314 .395 .710
Xavier Fernandez 26 49 180 22 40 12 0 2 17 2 1 12 24 .238 .289 .345 .634
Jameson Fisher* 28 14 53 5 7 2 0 0 5 0 1 6 20 .149 .245 .192 .437
Leury Garcia# 31 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .250 .250 .250 .500
Logan Glass 21 8 20 5 5 1 0 1 4 0 0 0 10 .250 .250 .450 .700
Romy Gonzalez 25 33 135 15 24 5 0 4 10 5 2 13 45 .198 .282 .339 .620
Yasmani Grandal# 33 9 38 6 11 1 0 2 5 0 0 9 2 .379 .526 .621 1.147
Adam Haseley* 26 110 463 59 100 19 4 15 63 18 3 32 78 .239 .305 .412 .717
Name Age G PA R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS
Eloy Jiménez 25 17 63 8 14 0 0 2 6 0 0 6 12 .246 .318 .351 .668
Ryder Jones* 28 67 242 22 42 5 0 7 27 0 1 19 79 .196 .269 .318 .586
Patrick Kivlehan 32 3 15 4 5 1 0 2 3 0 0 3 1 .417 .533 1.000 1.533
Danny Mendick 28 9 39 9 10 4 0 1 2 2 2 3 12 .303 .378 .515 .894
Yermin Mercedes 29 25 109 14 20 5 0 4 13 5 1 20 24 .230 .376 .425 .801
Yoan Moncada# 27 6 25 5 7 1 0 2 5 0 1 2 7 .318 .360 .636 .996
Tyler Neslony* 28 27 101 10 25 4 0 2 11 4 2 7 24 .266 .317 .372 .689
Mark Payton* 30 119 539 85 138 31 5 25 95 15 6 54 76 .293 .369 .539 .908
Carlos Perez 25 109 465 53 106 17 1 21 76 2 2 34 40 .254 .316 .450 .766
Raudy Read 28 10 35 5 10 1 0 1 4 0 0 3 7 .313 .371 .438 .809
Zach Remillard 28 131 491 83 117 19 2 9 52 19 7 57 109 .280 .373 .400 .773
Laz Rivera 27 80 265 35 55 9 1 7 32 9 7 23 61 .237 .326 .375 .701
Luis Robert 24 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .200 .200 .200 .400
Blake Rutherford* 25 116 467 57 119 26 2 13 58 8 5 21 91 .271 .311 .428 .739
Yolbert Sánchez 25 113 479 44 124 16 1 3 40 11 9 27 71 .280 .324 .341 .664
Gavin Sheets* 26 9 39 6 10 4 0 2 7 0 0 2 6 .270 .308 .541 .848
Dwight Smith Jr.* 29 14 60 6 13 2 0 1 5 0 0 5 13 .236 .300 .327 .627
Lenyn Sosa 22 57 247 30 67 12 0 9 31 3 4 18 43 .297 .352 .469 .821
Andrew Vaughn 24 2 9 3 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 2 1 .286 .444 1.143 1.587
Seby Zavala 28 41 169 26 40 12 0 8 16 0 0 26 60 .282 .396 .535 .932
35 Players 26.4 150 5655 733 1307 236 20 177 685 123 62 478 1212 .258 .328 .418 .746
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 10/12/2022.

  • There were 35 total batters with the Knights this season, averaging 26.4 years old and ranging from 21 (Logan Glass, for an injury emergency) to 33 (rehabbing Yasmani Grandal). Just three players — Glass, Lenyn Sosa and Oscar Colás were younger than 24.
  • Zach Remillard was the ol’ reliable for the Knights this season, playing in 131 of 150 games, by far the most on the team. He also led the team in steals (19), walks (57) and on-base percentage (.373).
  • Mark Payton who was Charlotte’s All-Everything this year. Payton played the second-most games among all Knights (119) and led the team in plate appearances (539), at-bats (471), runs (85), hits (138), doubles (31), triples (five), home runs (25), RBIs (95, among the Top 10 seasons all-time in Charlotte), slugging percentage (.539), OPS (.908), total bases (254),
  • Adam Haseley was the most efficient base-stealer in Charlotte, safe on 18-of-21 attempts (85.7%). He also lead the team with nine HBPs.
  • Yolbert Sánchez was caught more times stealing (nine) than any Knight. His overall 55% success rate is really, really bad in any season, but particularly one where the base-running rules were so skewed toward runners.
  • Micker Adolfo had 130 strikeouts (in 96 games), tops on the team.
  • Sosa (.331) led the Birmingham Barons in batting average in 2022, and if you are loose with the qualifying rules (he had 247 at-bats, playing in just more than one-third of Charlotte’s games), Sosa led the Knights in batting average, too, at .297. Otherwise, Payton is the batting leader, at .293.
  • Carlos Pérez grounded into a team-high 15 double plays, followed closely by the much speedier Sánchez, at 14..
  • Charlotte had just eight sacrifice bunts all season, led by Remillard’s three. Payton and Pérez tied for the club lead with six sacrifice flies.
  • The Dash drew just five intentional walks in 2022, all to different batters.

Pitching

Team Pitching
Name Age W L ERA G GS
 		GF SV IP H ER HR BB SO WHIP
John Parke* 27 3 11 6.90 28 25 1 0 134.1 180 103 24 41 100 1.645
Kyle Kubat* 29 7 4 5.51 37 17 4 0 101.1 107 62 22 52 85 1.569
J.B. Olson 27 1 4 5.59 47 15 5 2 66.0 75 41 10 28 53 1.561
Davis Martin 25 3 5 6.11 13 13 0 0 53.0 60 36 11 18 66 1.472
Wes Benjamin* 28 2 0 3.82 7 7 0 0 30.2 28 13 6 12 32 1.304
Lincoln Henzman 26 2 4 4.91 41 7 7 1 58.2 74 32 5 29 43 1.756
Tobias Myers 23 0 6 15.92 7 7 0 0 13.0 28 23 5 15 11 3.308
Mike Wright Jr. 32 0 1 4.64 8 7 0 0 21.1 18 11 4 11 14 1.359
Jason Bilous 24 1 4 10.23 12 5 0 0 22.0 27 25 4 24 27 2.318
Jimmy Lambert 27 0 3 9.24 5 5 0 0 12.2 21 13 8 5 12 2.053
Kade McClure 26 4 4 4.97 44 5 4 1 87.0 95 48 17 28 96 1.414
Emilio Vargas 25 0 3 6.61 8 5 0 0 32.2 36 24 8 13 29 1.500
Johnny Cueto 36 0 1 5.17 4 4 0 0 15.2 15 9 3 4 17 1.213
Brody Koerner 28 0 5 10.57 9 4 2 0 23.0 34 27 5 17 22 2.217
Scott Blewett 26 1 1 12.75 3 3 0 0 12.0 24 17 4 4 10 2.333
Brandon Finnegan* 29 1 2 6.13 31 3 9 0 39.2 44 27 3 27 45 1.790
Lance Lynn 35 0 1 9.00 3 3 0 0 10.0 15 10 2 2 8 1.700
Steve Moyers* 28 1 2 7.31 14 3 0 0 28.1 38 23 8 15 22 1.871
Tanner Banks* 30 0 1 2.65 9 2 1 0 17.0 17 5 1 5 24 1.294
Sean Burke 22 0 2 11.57 2 2 0 0 7.0 12 9 1 3 7 2.143
Johan Domínguez 26 0 1 2.35 2 2 0 0 7.2 6 2 1 4 13 1.304
Jonathan Stiever 25 0 0 0.00 3 2 0 0 3.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.000
Will Carter 29 3 3 4.97 27 1 7 1 29.0 31 16 3 26 29 1.966
Jhan Mariñez 33 0 1 7.88 14 1 3 0 24.0 29 21 6 12 22 1.708
Andrew Perez* 24 3 4 5.74 59 1 11 2 62.2 60 40 13 27 72 1.388
Yacksel Rios 29 4 3 4.91 30 1 14 3 33.0 31 18 4 29 38 1.818
Yoan Aybar* 24 1 3 8.90 33 0 3 0 31.1 34 31 8 31 36 2.074
Aaron Bummer* 28 0 0 9.00 2 0 0 0 2.0 3 2 0 1 2 2.000
Ryan Burr 28 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 0 1.2 2 0 0 1 2 1.800
Kyle Crick 29 1 0 2.70 6 0 1 0 6.2 3 2 1 4 9 1.050
Declan Cronin 24 1 0 3.52 27 0 5 1 23.0 26 9 2 5 12 1.348
Craig Dedelow 27 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 1.000
Rafael Dolis 34 1 1 5.02 28 0 6 0 28.2 24 16 2 14 28 1.326
Matt Foster 27 1 0 0.82 11 0 3 2 11.0 7 1 0 2 14 0.818
Tyler Johnson 26 0 0 14.29 6 0 1 0 5.2 4 9 0 9 6 2.294
Ryder Jones 28 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.000
Joe Kelly 34 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 0 3.0 0 0 0 1 3 0.333
Patrick Kivlehan 32 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Parker Markel 31 1 3 10.29 24 0 4 1 21.0 28 24 5 18 27 2.190
Zach Muckenhirn* 27 3 1 3.11 47 0 9 2 55.0 51 19 9 23 56 1.345
Edgar Navarro 24 0 0 12.00 3 0 2 0 3.0 5 4 0 2 3 2.333
Nicholas Padilla 25 0 0 3.00 7 0 1 0 6.0 4 2 1 4 6 1.333
Sammy Peralta* 24 0 1 4.50 5 0 0 0 6.0 8 3 1 3 8 1.833
Lane Ramsey 25 1 1 5.66 19 0 10 4 20.2 21 13 3 17 21 1.839
Raudy Read 28 0 0 36.00 1 0 1 0 1.0 5 4 1 0 0 5.000
Hunter Schryver* 27 2 1 3.89 33 0 6 2 37.0 30 16 3 20 33 1.351
Anderson Severino* 27 3 4 11.40 37 0 4 0 30.0 37 38 6 42 34 2.633
Bennett Sousa* 27 2 1 3.95 28 0 13 6 27.1 22 12 4 12 35 1.244
Vince Velasquez 30 0 0 4.76 4 0 0 0 5.2 5 3 0 4 7 1.588
Dan Winkler 32 5 0 4.18 29 0 10 2 28.0 25 13 3 15 30 1.429
50 Players 27.4 58 92 6.06 150 150 150 30 1301.1 1450 876 227 679 1272 1.636
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 10/12/2022.

  • Charlotte had 50 pitchers on the roster in 2022, averaging 27.4 years of age and ranging from 22 to 36. Sean Burke was the youngest, at 22, and he and Tobias Myers were the only pitchers younger than 24. To be fair, Joe Kelly, Lance Lynn and Johnny Cueto skewed the numbers with rehab/tuneup assignments.
  • Pretty extraordinary, but Kyle Kubat claimed seven of 58 (12%) Charlotte wins this year, leading the club. Perhaps more amazing, Dan Winkler went 5-0 for the Knights, to lead the team in winning percentage.
  • John Parke’s 11 losses led the club, but don’t blame him, he also threw a team-high 134 13 innings. OK, he also led the club in some other ugly stats: hits (180), runs (105), earned runs (103), and home runs (24).
  • The best 20-plus innings ERA in Charlotte came from Zach Muckenhirn, at 3.11 (in 55 innings, pretty sweet).
  • Andrew Perez had the second-most appearances in all of Triple-A and of course led Charlotte as well, with 59 games.
  • In the bizarre, opener-dominated season Charlotte just threw, only four pitchers had 10 or more starts — and just three of them actual starters. Parke, with 25, led the way.
  • Yacksel Rios finished the most games in Charlotte (14), although five pitchers finished 10 or more. However, it was Bennett Sousa who led the club in saves, with six.
  • Kubat had the most walks on the staff, with 52. Parke led in Ks (100).
  • Parke and Hunter Schryver hit the most batters, at six apiece.
  • Rios had 10 wild pitches, most on the team.
  • Sousa also led the Knights with a 1.244 WHIP. That is not a very good number to lead the team!

