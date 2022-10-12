Charlotte Knights: 2022 final stats

It’s the last of these stat roundups for the year! Sort of sad when the only winning team was the first, the DSL White Sox. Well, it doesn’t get any better with Triple-A, perhaps the very worst team in the system. Here goes!

The Charlotte Knights finished 58-92, dead-last across the board: division, International League, all of Triple-A. They finished 28 games out of first place for the full season, with a run differential of an astounding -224. Charlotte finished 30th of 30 teams in Triple-A.

Here’s a glimpse at the final numbers, including additional notes:

There were 35 total batters with the Knights this season, averaging 26.4 years old and ranging from 21 ( Logan Glass , for an injury emergency) to 33 (rehabbing Yasmani Grandal ). Just three players — Glass, Lenyn Sosa and Oscar Colás were younger than 24.

, for an injury emergency) to 33 (rehabbing ). Just three players — Glass, and were younger than 24. Zach Remillard was the ol’ reliable for the Knights this season, playing in 131 of 150 games, by far the most on the team. He also led the team in steals (19), walks (57) and on-base percentage (.373).

was the ol’ reliable for the Knights this season, playing in 131 of 150 games, by far the most on the team. He also led the team in steals (19), walks (57) and on-base percentage (.373). Mark Payton who was Charlotte’s All-Everything this year. Payton played the second-most games among all Knights (119) and led the team in plate appearances (539), at-bats (471), runs (85), hits (138), doubles (31), triples (five), home runs (25), RBIs (95, among the Top 10 seasons all-time in Charlotte), slugging percentage (.539), OPS (.908), total bases (254),

who was Charlotte’s All-Everything this year. Payton played the second-most games among all Knights (119) and led the team in plate appearances (539), at-bats (471), runs (85), hits (138), doubles (31), triples (five), home runs (25), RBIs (95, among the Top 10 seasons all-time in Charlotte), slugging percentage (.539), OPS (.908), total bases (254), Adam Haseley was the most efficient base-stealer in Charlotte, safe on 18-of-21 attempts (85.7%). He also lead the team with nine HBPs.

was the most efficient base-stealer in Charlotte, safe on 18-of-21 attempts (85.7%). He also lead the team with nine HBPs. Yolbert Sánchez was caught more times stealing (nine) than any Knight. His overall 55% success rate is really, really bad in any season, but particularly one where the base-running rules were so skewed toward runners.

was caught more times stealing (nine) than any Knight. His overall 55% success rate is really, really bad in any season, but particularly one where the base-running rules were so skewed toward runners. Micker Adolfo had 130 strikeouts (in 96 games), tops on the team.

had 130 strikeouts (in 96 games), tops on the team. Sosa (.331) led the Birmingham Barons in batting average in 2022, and if you are loose with the qualifying rules (he had 247 at-bats, playing in just more than one-third of Charlotte’s games), Sosa led the Knights in batting average, too, at .297. Otherwise, Payton is the batting leader, at .293.

(.331) led the Birmingham Barons in batting average in 2022, and if you are loose with the qualifying rules (he had 247 at-bats, playing in just more than one-third of Charlotte’s games), Sosa led the Knights in batting average, too, at .297. Otherwise, Payton is the batting leader, at .293. Carlos Pérez grounded into a team-high 15 double plays, followed closely by the much speedier Sánchez, at 14..

grounded into a team-high 15 double plays, followed closely by the much speedier Sánchez, at 14.. Charlotte had just eight sacrifice bunts all season, led by Remillard’s three. Payton and Pérez tied for the club lead with six sacrifice flies.

The Dash drew just five intentional walks in 2022, all to different batters.