Charlotte Knights: 2022 final stats

It’s the last of these stat roundups for the year! Sort of sad when the only winning team was the first, the DSL White Sox. Well, it doesn’t get any better with Triple-A, perhaps the very worst team in the system. Here goes!
The Charlotte Knights finished 58-92, dead-last across the board: division, International League, all of Triple-A. They finished 28 games out of first place for the full season, with a run differential of an astounding -224. Charlotte finished 30th of 30 teams in Triple-A.
Here’s a glimpse at the final numbers, including additional notes:
Hitting
|Name
|Age
|G
|PA
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Micker Adolfo
|25
|96
|367
|47
|78
|18
|0
|15
|37
|8
|4
|25
|130
|.231
|.287
|.417
|.704
|Tim Anderson
|29
|4
|15
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|Luis Alexander Basabe#
|25
|9
|26
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|.080
|.115
|.160
|.275
|Jake Burger
|26
|39
|168
|22
|37
|0
|2
|5
|16
|0
|1
|18
|34
|.253
|.351
|.384
|.735
|D.J. Burt
|26
|13
|33
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|4
|8
|.207
|.303
|.241
|.544
|Nick Ciuffo*
|27
|42
|151
|16
|39
|4
|0
|5
|20
|0
|0
|8
|47
|.277
|.325
|.411
|.736
|Oscar Colás*
|23
|7
|33
|5
|12
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|12
|.387
|.424
|.645
|1.069
|Craig Dedelow*
|27
|29
|105
|19
|15
|2
|1
|5
|15
|6
|2
|16
|41
|.174
|.314
|.395
|.710
|Xavier Fernandez
|26
|49
|180
|22
|40
|12
|0
|2
|17
|2
|1
|12
|24
|.238
|.289
|.345
|.634
|Jameson Fisher*
|28
|14
|53
|5
|7
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|6
|20
|.149
|.245
|.192
|.437
|Leury Garcia#
|31
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|Logan Glass
|21
|8
|20
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.250
|.250
|.450
|.700
|Romy Gonzalez
|25
|33
|135
|15
|24
|5
|0
|4
|10
|5
|2
|13
|45
|.198
|.282
|.339
|.620
|Yasmani Grandal#
|33
|9
|38
|6
|11
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|9
|2
|.379
|.526
|.621
|1.147
|Adam Haseley*
|26
|110
|463
|59
|100
|19
|4
|15
|63
|18
|3
|32
|78
|.239
|.305
|.412
|.717
|Name
|Age
|G
|PA
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Eloy Jiménez
|25
|17
|63
|8
|14
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|6
|12
|.246
|.318
|.351
|.668
|Ryder Jones*
|28
|67
|242
|22
|42
|5
|0
|7
|27
|0
|1
|19
|79
|.196
|.269
|.318
|.586
|Patrick Kivlehan
|32
|3
|15
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.417
|.533
|1.000
|1.533
|Danny Mendick
|28
|9
|39
|9
|10
|4
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|12
|.303
|.378
|.515
|.894
|Yermin Mercedes
|29
|25
|109
|14
|20
|5
|0
|4
|13
|5
|1
|20
|24
|.230
|.376
|.425
|.801
|Yoan Moncada#
|27
|6
|25
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|1
|2
|7
|.318
|.360
|.636
|.996
|Tyler Neslony*
|28
|27
|101
|10
|25
|4
|0
|2
|11
|4
|2
|7
|24
|.266
|.317
|.372
|.689
|Mark Payton*
|30
|119
|539
|85
|138
|31
|5
|25
|95
|15
|6
|54
|76
|.293
|.369
|.539
|.908
|Carlos Perez
|25
|109
|465
|53
|106
|17
|1
|21
|76
|2
|2
|34
|40
|.254
|.316
|.450
|.766
|Raudy Read
|28
|10
|35
|5
|10
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|.313
|.371
|.438
|.809
|Zach Remillard
|28
|131
|491
|83
|117
|19
|2
|9
|52
|19
|7
|57
|109
|.280
|.373
|.400
|.773
|Laz Rivera
|27
|80
|265
|35
|55
|9
|1
|7
|32
|9
|7
|23
|61
|.237
|.326
|.375
|.701
|Luis Robert
|24
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|Blake Rutherford*
|25
|116
|467
|57
|119
|26
|2
|13
|58
|8
|5
|21
|91
|.271
|.311
|.428
|.739
|Yolbert Sánchez
|25
|113
|479
|44
|124
|16
|1
|3
|40
|11
|9
|27
|71
|.280
|.324
|.341
|.664
|Gavin Sheets*
|26
|9
|39
|6
|10
|4
|0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|6
|.270
|.308
|.541
|.848
|Dwight Smith Jr.*
|29
|14
|60
|6
|13
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|5
|13
|.236
|.300
|.327
|.627
|Lenyn Sosa
|22
|57
|247
|30
|67
|12
|0
|9
|31
|3
|4
|18
|43
|.297
|.352
|.469
|.821
|Andrew Vaughn
|24
|2
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|.444
|1.143
|1.587
|Seby Zavala
|28
|41
|169
|26
|40
|12
|0
|8
|16
|0
|0
|26
|60
|.282
|.396
|.535
|.932
|35 Players
|26.4
|150
|5655
|733
|1307
|236
|20
|177
|685
|123
|62
|478
|1212
|.258
|.328
|.418
|.746
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
- There were 35 total batters with the Knights this season, averaging 26.4 years old and ranging from 21 (Logan Glass, for an injury emergency) to 33 (rehabbing Yasmani Grandal). Just three players — Glass, Lenyn Sosa and Oscar Colás were younger than 24.
- Zach Remillard was the ol’ reliable for the Knights this season, playing in 131 of 150 games, by far the most on the team. He also led the team in steals (19), walks (57) and on-base percentage (.373).
- Mark Payton who was Charlotte’s All-Everything this year. Payton played the second-most games among all Knights (119) and led the team in plate appearances (539), at-bats (471), runs (85), hits (138), doubles (31), triples (five), home runs (25), RBIs (95, among the Top 10 seasons all-time in Charlotte), slugging percentage (.539), OPS (.908), total bases (254),
- Adam Haseley was the most efficient base-stealer in Charlotte, safe on 18-of-21 attempts (85.7%). He also lead the team with nine HBPs.
- Yolbert Sánchez was caught more times stealing (nine) than any Knight. His overall 55% success rate is really, really bad in any season, but particularly one where the base-running rules were so skewed toward runners.
- Micker Adolfo had 130 strikeouts (in 96 games), tops on the team.
- Sosa (.331) led the Birmingham Barons in batting average in 2022, and if you are loose with the qualifying rules (he had 247 at-bats, playing in just more than one-third of Charlotte’s games), Sosa led the Knights in batting average, too, at .297. Otherwise, Payton is the batting leader, at .293.
- Carlos Pérez grounded into a team-high 15 double plays, followed closely by the much speedier Sánchez, at 14..
- Charlotte had just eight sacrifice bunts all season, led by Remillard’s three. Payton and Pérez tied for the club lead with six sacrifice flies.
- The Dash drew just five intentional walks in 2022, all to different batters.
Pitching
|Name
|Age
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
▼
|GF
|SV
|IP
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|John Parke*
|27
|3
|11
|6.90
|28
|25
|1
|0
|134.1
|180
|103
|24
|41
|100
|1.645
|Kyle Kubat*
|29
|7
|4
|5.51
|37
|17
|4
|0
|101.1
|107
|62
|22
|52
|85
|1.569
|J.B. Olson
|27
|1
|4
|5.59
|47
|15
|5
|2
|66.0
|75
|41
|10
|28
|53
|1.561
|Davis Martin
|25
|3
|5
|6.11
|13
|13
|0
|0
|53.0
|60
|36
|11
|18
|66
|1.472
|Wes Benjamin*
|28
|2
|0
|3.82
|7
|7
|0
|0
|30.2
|28
|13
|6
|12
|32
|1.304
|Lincoln Henzman
|26
|2
|4
|4.91
|41
|7
|7
|1
|58.2
|74
|32
|5
|29
|43
|1.756
|Tobias Myers
|23
|0
|6
|15.92
|7
|7
|0
|0
|13.0
|28
|23
|5
|15
|11
|3.308
|Mike Wright Jr.
|32
|0
|1
|4.64
|8
|7
|0
|0
|21.1
|18
|11
|4
|11
|14
|1.359
|Jason Bilous
|24
|1
|4
|10.23
|12
|5
|0
|0
|22.0
|27
|25
|4
|24
|27
|2.318
|Jimmy Lambert
|27
|0
|3
|9.24
|5
|5
|0
|0
|12.2
|21
|13
|8
|5
|12
|2.053
|Kade McClure
|26
|4
|4
|4.97
|44
|5
|4
|1
|87.0
|95
|48
|17
|28
|96
|1.414
|Emilio Vargas
|25
|0
|3
|6.61
|8
|5
|0
|0
|32.2
|36
|24
|8
|13
|29
|1.500
|Johnny Cueto
|36
|0
|1
|5.17
|4
|4
|0
|0
|15.2
|15
|9
|3
|4
|17
|1.213
|Brody Koerner
|28
|0
|5
|10.57
|9
|4
|2
|0
|23.0
|34
|27
|5
|17
|22
|2.217
|Scott Blewett
|26
|1
|1
|12.75
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12.0
|24
|17
|4
|4
|10
|2.333
|Brandon Finnegan*
|29
|1
|2
|6.13
|31
|3
|9
|0
|39.2
|44
|27
|3
|27
|45
|1.790
|Lance Lynn
|35
|0
|1
|9.00
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10.0
|15
|10
|2
|2
|8
|1.700
|Steve Moyers*
|28
|1
|2
|7.31
|14
|3
|0
|0
|28.1
|38
|23
|8
|15
|22
|1.871
|Tanner Banks*
|30
|0
|1
|2.65
|9
|2
|1
|0
|17.0
|17
|5
|1
|5
|24
|1.294
|Sean Burke
|22
|0
|2
|11.57
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7.0
|12
|9
|1
|3
|7
|2.143
|Johan Domínguez
|26
|0
|1
|2.35
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7.2
|6
|2
|1
|4
|13
|1.304
|Jonathan Stiever
|25
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.000
|Will Carter
|29
|3
|3
|4.97
|27
|1
|7
|1
|29.0
|31
|16
|3
|26
|29
|1.966
|Jhan Mariñez
|33
|0
|1
|7.88
|14
|1
|3
|0
|24.0
|29
|21
|6
|12
|22
|1.708
|Andrew Perez*
|24
|3
|4
|5.74
|59
|1
|11
|2
|62.2
|60
|40
|13
|27
|72
|1.388
|Yacksel Rios
|29
|4
|3
|4.91
|30
|1
|14
|3
|33.0
|31
|18
|4
|29
|38
|1.818
|Yoan Aybar*
|24
|1
|3
|8.90
|33
|0
|3
|0
|31.1
|34
|31
|8
|31
|36
|2.074
|Aaron Bummer*
|28
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2.000
|Ryan Burr
|28
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1.800
|Kyle Crick
|29
|1
|0
|2.70
|6
|0
|1
|0
|6.2
|3
|2
|1
|4
|9
|1.050
|Declan Cronin
|24
|1
|0
|3.52
|27
|0
|5
|1
|23.0
|26
|9
|2
|5
|12
|1.348
|Craig Dedelow
|27
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|Rafael Dolis
|34
|1
|1
|5.02
|28
|0
|6
|0
|28.2
|24
|16
|2
|14
|28
|1.326
|Matt Foster
|27
|1
|0
|0.82
|11
|0
|3
|2
|11.0
|7
|1
|0
|2
|14
|0.818
|Tyler Johnson
|26
|0
|0
|14.29
|6
|0
|1
|0
|5.2
|4
|9
|0
|9
|6
|2.294
|Ryder Jones
|28
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.000
|Joe Kelly
|34
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.333
|Patrick Kivlehan
|32
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Parker Markel
|31
|1
|3
|10.29
|24
|0
|4
|1
|21.0
|28
|24
|5
|18
|27
|2.190
|Zach Muckenhirn*
|27
|3
|1
|3.11
|47
|0
|9
|2
|55.0
|51
|19
|9
|23
|56
|1.345
|Edgar Navarro
|24
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3.0
|5
|4
|0
|2
|3
|2.333
|Nicholas Padilla
|25
|0
|0
|3.00
|7
|0
|1
|0
|6.0
|4
|2
|1
|4
|6
|1.333
|Sammy Peralta*
|24
|0
|1
|4.50
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6.0
|8
|3
|1
|3
|8
|1.833
|Lane Ramsey
|25
|1
|1
|5.66
|19
|0
|10
|4
|20.2
|21
|13
|3
|17
|21
|1.839
|Raudy Read
|28
|0
|0
|36.00
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.0
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5.000
|Hunter Schryver*
|27
|2
|1
|3.89
|33
|0
|6
|2
|37.0
|30
|16
|3
|20
|33
|1.351
|Anderson Severino*
|27
|3
|4
|11.40
|37
|0
|4
|0
|30.0
|37
|38
|6
|42
|34
|2.633
|Bennett Sousa*
|27
|2
|1
|3.95
|28
|0
|13
|6
|27.1
|22
|12
|4
|12
|35
|1.244
|Vince Velasquez
|30
|0
|0
|4.76
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|3
|0
|4
|7
|1.588
|Dan Winkler
|32
|5
|0
|4.18
|29
|0
|10
|2
|28.0
|25
|13
|3
|15
|30
|1.429
|50 Players
|27.4
|58
|92
|6.06
|150
|150
|150
|30
|1301.1
|1450
|876
|227
|679
|1272
|1.636
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
- Charlotte had 50 pitchers on the roster in 2022, averaging 27.4 years of age and ranging from 22 to 36. Sean Burke was the youngest, at 22, and he and Tobias Myers were the only pitchers younger than 24. To be fair, Joe Kelly, Lance Lynn and Johnny Cueto skewed the numbers with rehab/tuneup assignments.
- Pretty extraordinary, but Kyle Kubat claimed seven of 58 (12%) Charlotte wins this year, leading the club. Perhaps more amazing, Dan Winkler went 5-0 for the Knights, to lead the team in winning percentage.
- John Parke’s 11 losses led the club, but don’t blame him, he also threw a team-high 134 1⁄3 innings. OK, he also led the club in some other ugly stats: hits (180), runs (105), earned runs (103), and home runs (24).
- The best 20-plus innings ERA in Charlotte came from Zach Muckenhirn, at 3.11 (in 55 innings, pretty sweet).
- Andrew Perez had the second-most appearances in all of Triple-A and of course led Charlotte as well, with 59 games.
- In the bizarre, opener-dominated season Charlotte just threw, only four pitchers had 10 or more starts — and just three of them actual starters. Parke, with 25, led the way.
- Yacksel Rios finished the most games in Charlotte (14), although five pitchers finished 10 or more. However, it was Bennett Sousa who led the club in saves, with six.
- Kubat had the most walks on the staff, with 52. Parke led in Ks (100).
- Parke and Hunter Schryver hit the most batters, at six apiece.
- Rios had 10 wild pitches, most on the team.
- Sousa also led the Knights with a 1.244 WHIP. That is not a very good number to lead the team!
