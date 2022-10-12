Share All sharing options for: SSS on the Farm Podcast 36 — Charlotte Knights 2022 season review

Darren Black chats with Brett Ballantini about the highs and lows of the 2022 Charlotte Knights. Hey, did you know that in approximately 95 of 150 games, the Knights used an opener rather than a proper starting pitcher? Now THAT is some terrific planning from the White Sox front office.

See? You’ll learn some stuff!

How legit a catching prospect is Carlos Pérez? He certainly has developed a power stroke!

Lenyn Sosa and Yolbert Sánchez, prospects heading in different directions due almost exclusively to the bat

Kade McClure segued from starter to pen arm, and acquitted himself rather well. Is he the next arm up in the 2023 bullpen?

We wedged an AFL preview in at the end, which doesn’t serve you too-too well now a week into game play, but hell, Justin Jirschele is the top prospect there anyhow, and he’s retired

OK fine, Brett got Darren to talk some about Terrell Tatum

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.