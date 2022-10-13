Postseason Gamethread: ALDS Game 2s

Here’s the scoop for ALDS Game 2s on Thursday, October 13, 2022:

The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros will face off at 2:37pm CT. The Mariners are looking to tie the series up at one apiece after losing an 8-7 heartbreaker to the Astros on Tuesday.

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo to the mound hoping for another gem from the right hander. Castillo tossed a masterpiece in Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing 7 1/3 scoreless innings and allowing six hits with no walks, a hit batter and five strikeouts. Castillo was acquired by Seattle from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline and has been a solid addition to their rotation.

Framber Valdez will get the start for the Astros. The lefty last pitched on October 5 versus the Philadelphia Phillies where he went five scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Valdez had an outstanding season for the Astros, ending the regular season with a record of 17-6, 2.82 ERA, 194 strikeouts, and 1.16 WHIP, and setting a single-season record with 25 (yes, 25) consecutive quality starts along the way.

You can catch the game on TBS.

Here is the way Seattle is going to line it up:

The Astros hope to take a 2-0 lead in the series lining up like this:

1. Jose Altuve, 2B

2. Jeremy Pena, SS

3. Yordan Alvarez, LF

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Kyle Tucker, RF

6. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

7. Aledmys Díaz, DH

8. Jake Meyers, CF

9. Martín Maldonado, C

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees were scheduled to play the evening game at 6:37pm CT. However, the Yankees announced this afternoon that the game is being postponed due to inclement weather. It is rescheduled for tomorrow, October 14 at 12:07pm CT.