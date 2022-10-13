Today in White Sox History: October 13

﻿1917

With the World Series tied at two games apiece, the Giants were on the verge of a momentum-changing blow at Comiskey Park by jumping out to a 5-2 lead by the seventh-inning stretch. However, in the bottom of the seventh Chick Gandil doubled in two runs to draw the White Sox to within one run. After a ground out pushed Gandil to third and Ray Schalk walked, the catcher attempted a daring steal of second — and Buck Herzog’s error at second base on the throw got Gandil home with the tying run.

Red Faber, who had already pitched 16 innings over six days in his two starts in the Series, came on with the score knotted and shut down New York for the final two frames, retiring all six Giants he faced to earn his second win of the Fall Classic. Meanwhile the White Sox rallied in the bottom of the eighth with the eventual winning runs: Four straight singles from Shano Collins, Eddie Collins, Shoeless Joe Jackson and Happy Felsch sandwiched around a sac bunt pushed the White Sox lead to 8-5.

Faber would take the mound two days later in New York to pitch the complete-game win that clinched the Series for Chicago. All in all, Faber threw 27 of the 52 innings of the Series, despite not starting Game 1.

1970

New player personnel director Roland Hemond made his first deal in that capacity for the club. Hemond sent John “Pineapple” Matias and Gail Hopkins to the Royals for Don O’Riley and Pat Kelly.

Kelly, the brother of Cleveland Browns star running back Leroy Kelly, provided speed for the “New Look” White Sox. A solid hitter and leadoff man, Pat made the All-Star team in 1973, when he hit .280 with 22 steals. Kelly played for the Sox from 1971-76 and stole 119 bases.