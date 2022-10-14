Today in White Sox History: October 14

1906

The White Sox beat the Cubs, winning the World Series four games to two, behind the pitching of Doc White. The South Siders clinched the title by winning the sixth game, 8-3. The White Sox wasted no time in putting this one out of reach, jumping out to a 7-1 lead against Cubs ace Three Finger Brown, who was knocked from the box with two outs in the second inning.

The Hitless Wonders win remains one of the biggest upsets in World Series history. Ironically, the light-hitting White Sox ended up putting up 37 hits in the Series, to the 116-36-3 Cubs’ 36 safeties.

All the better, a crowd of 19,249 at South Side Park got to witness the only home win of the entire World Series.

Ed Walsh won two games for the Sox during the Series, with infielder George Rohe batting .333, leading the team with an OPS of better than 1.000, and playing in all six games.

After the win, owner Charles Comiskey handed a $15,000 check to manager Fielder Jones, to be split among the players. The players viewed the check as a bonus for their efforts. Comiskey, though, considered it as part of their 1907 salary! Meanwhile, the loser’s share for the Cubs ($439.50) remains the lowest ever.

It is the only time in more than a century of baseball that the White Sox and Cubs have ever met in the postseason.